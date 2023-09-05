Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
05.09.2023
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notes - Amprion GmbH EUR 500mil 5yr & EUR 700mil 11yr

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notes - Amprion GmbH EUR 500mil 5yr & EUR 700mil 11yr

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

Post Stabilisation Notice

September 05, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 07 September 2028

EUR 700mil 4.125% Notes due 07 September 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Instrument Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Amprion GMBH

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

5yr - DE000A3514E6

11yr - DE000A3514F3

Aggregate nominal amount:

5yr - € 500,000,000

11yr - €700,000,000

Description:

5yr -EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 07 September 2028

11yr -EUR 700mil 4.125% Notes due 07 September 2034

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

DZ Bank

Helaba

ING Bank

LBBW

SEB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


