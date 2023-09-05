Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notes - Amprion GmbH EUR 500mil 5yr & EUR 700mil 11yr
September 05, 2023
Amprion GmbH
EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 07 September 2028
EUR 700mil 4.125% Notes due 07 September 2034
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Instrument Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion GMBH
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
5yr - DE000A3514E6
11yr - DE000A3514F3
Aggregate nominal amount:
5yr - € 500,000,000
11yr - €700,000,000
Description:
5yr -EUR 500mil 3.875% Notes due 07 September 2028
11yr -EUR 700mil 4.125% Notes due 07 September 2034
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
DZ Bank
Helaba
ING Bank
LBBW
SEB
UniCredit Bank AG
