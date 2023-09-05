DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (MSEX LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Sep-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 171.2633 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44230 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 269348 EQS News ID: 1719179 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)