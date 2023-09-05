The xSuite Demo Point is a must-go stop for visitors who want to learn how financial managers can optimize their business processes by automating invoice workflows

CFOs and finance managers in companies are currently faced with the task of further automating and optimizing accounts payable processes in financial accounting, especially when it comes to SAP user companies against the backdrop of the switch to S/4HANA. Financial Media NV's "Efficiency Boost" event will show ways and means to overcome it. xSuite, the specialist for account payable invoice automation and Gold Partner of the event, will present its solutions in Dilbeek on 19 October 2023.

Efficiency Boost is the key information event for finance professionals in Belgium who are looking for ways to make their work even more efficient. Exhibitors from various sectors will present their tools and consulting methods, while visitors will have the opportunity to discuss current products and services with leading financial experts. The target audience of the event includes CFOs as well as controlling, accounting and finance professionals. Around 250 participants are expected.

CFOs and finance managers of Belgian SAP user companies have to cope on top of the migration to S/4HANA with the fact that an ever increasing number of SAP-based business processes are being shifted to the cloud. In this context, a solution for SAP-integrated incoming invoice processing helps companies to better manage the transformation processes in purchasing and accounting in order to be able to operate more efficiently and economically in the future. Event Gold Partner xSuite Benelux BV from Maastricht/NL, subsidiary of the German software manufacturer xSuite Group, will present the latest software solutions in this area at its Demo Point.

Together with two customers, xSuite Benelux will demonstrate how Belgian SAP user companies can optimize their commercial processes with a solution for accounts payable invoice automation (APIA): Philippe Despierre, IT Director of NV Studio Plopsa, an operator of theme parks, hotels and TV studios, will report on SAP-integrated incoming invoice processing and document reading in the cloud using xSuite; Anouk Timochenkov, Accounting Manager at IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), will present their invoice workflow project including the cloud-based xSuite archive.

Event information:

Efficiency Boost

19 October 2023

Place: Hotel Waerboom Dilbeek, Jozef Mertensstraat 140, 1702 Dilbeek/Belgium

Registration: https://www.fm.be/efficiency-boost

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

