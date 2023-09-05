Halten Records LLC Sets Aim to Reshape the Music Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Halten Records is an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) company that is in a unique position to disrupt traditional financing models.

The company considers songs that are currently in production to be the equivalent of a minimum viable product (MVP), and by gauging investor interest, it aims to help revolutionize how music is distributed.

Through presales, the industry can turn increasingly towards data. Thus, a new era can be envisioned with change to the following areas:

Music Distribution: Attaining an early form of traction metrics or social proof can enable discussions with parties such as angel investors, venture capital firms, businesses interested in exploring partnerships, crowdfunding, record labels, or prove to be sufficient to obtain royalty advances (debt). However, should the artist be able to find the right branding and marketing partners, an alternate route to securing distribution may be possible. By making early financing more prevalent, music deals can mature into structured instruments with pre-defined milestones and exits.

Facilitated by technology, an industry shift may already be underway. The market now includes captivating opportunities such as an accelerator by Warner Music Group (WMG) and Polygon, and an AI Incubator by Universal Music Group (UMG) and YouTube.

While the focus may have been historically on established artists, using data to test commercial viability, international licensing interest, and collaborative branding, can prove to be equally important in producing successful artists by utilizing a more targeted business-centric approach.

Halten Records will consider collaborating with parties that have a common interest in driving innovation or leading the industry forward in any of the mentioned business opportunity areas. As it explores its distribution strategy, commitment reservations will serve to help advance its near-term goal of producing extraordinary EDM music.

For prospective investors wanting to learn more and preview Halten's EDM tracks, please visit https://haltenrecords.com/

