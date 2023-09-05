

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro touched 1.0741 against the greenback, setting a 2-1/2-month low.



The euro declined to 0.9537 against the franc and 157.80 against the yen, from an early high of 158.40 and a 5-day high of 158.40, respectively.



The euro is seen finding support around 1.06 against the greenback, 0.94 against the franc and 156.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken