

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance firm, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired UK-based Lifesure Group Limited for an undisclosed sum.



As part of the transaction, Gallagher will also acquire Lifesure's affiliated company Barnes Commercial, an insurance broker serving small-to-medium businesses.



J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of Arthur, said: 'Lifesure has an excellent reputation for client relationships and will enhance our UK retail capabilities in the niche personal lines space.'



Lifesure provides personal lines insurance broking services in the leisure industry, with products including park home, motorhome, caravan and leisure home insurance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken