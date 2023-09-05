

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound touched 1.2527 against the greenback, setting a 2-1/2-month low.



The pound declined to 184.06 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 185.30.



Against the euro and the franc, the pound fell to a 5-day low of 0.8576 and a 6-day low of 1.1123, respectively.



The pound may locate support around 1.23 against the greenback, 180.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.10 against the franc.



