Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFEP | ISIN: CA36117T1003 | Ticker-Symbol: AUN1
Tradegate
01.09.23
21:41 Uhr
0,388 Euro
+0,008
+2,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3680,39013:09
0,3640,39013:00
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 13:02
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fury Gold Mines Limited: Fury Appoints Isabelle Cadieux as Board Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Isabelle Cadieux as an Independent Director, effective immediately.

Ms. Cadieux, a professional geologist, brings more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and financing in the mining sector. She last held the position of Managing Director, Investment at SIDEX, a Québec institutional fund that finances exploration companies, including Fury, and continues to hold shares in Fury, where she served from 2001 until 2023. Her mineral exploration experience across Canada and abroad, includes positions with AGIP (1980-1983 in Saskatchewan), AREVA (1988-1992 in Québec, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories), and Channel Resources (1996-1999 in Burkina Faso) and covers a wide range of ore deposit types and mineral commodities, in particular gold, copper, and uranium. She holds an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration (MINEX) from McGill University and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Ottawa.

Ms. Cadieux acted as President of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ) in 2008, sat on the Board of Directors from 2005 to 2010, and was Director of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists from 2007 to 2011 where she represented the OGQ. From 2011 to 2016, she was a member of the Executive Committee of the UQAT-UQAM Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship. Throughout her career, she has been involved in various sector-related organizations, among others the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ), the Canadian Institute of Mines and Metallurgy (CIM), Minalliance and Mine d'Avenir.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Isabelle to Fury. Her extensive experience in mineral exploration and financing, especially in Québec, will continue to strengthen our Board's diversified skillset and Fury's ability to continue to explore the significant discovery potential at our portfolio of Canadian projects," commented Brian Christie, Chair of Fury.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds a 59.5 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (23.4%). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Fury Gold Mines

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779685/fury-appoints-isabelle-cadieux-as-board-director

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.