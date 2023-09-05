Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces PRM2144X Release in PERSPECTUS mmWave Module Lineup

Latest member of the Perspectus family targets dense urban environments with 5-degree antenna and 128 element antenna array

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Peraso Inc . (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz license-free and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce the release of the PRM2144X , Peraso's latest mmWave module in the Company's PERSPECTUS series featuring long range, outdoor applications.

Utilizing the Peraso X720 60 GHz chipset, the PRM2144X is designed for dense urban areas. A novel 128 element, integrated, phased array antenna, provides high gain, narrow beamwidth, and extremely low antenna side-lobes. Combined with Peraso's intelligent Media Access Control features, the PRM2144X enables wireless Internet service provider (WISP) operators to deploy long range, multi-point networks without fear of interference in dense user environments. The increased gain and range also benefit sub-urban and rural deployments, eliminating the need for dish antennas in many cases.

"We developed the PRM2144Xmodule to maximize the practical gain available from a compact phased array," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "As a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions, Peraso is committed to delivering technology that offers a unique combination of low-cost implementation and high-power efficiency. Peraso's Perspectus modules are the ideal solution for supporting rapid deployments in next-generation 60GHz FWA applications as demand increases.

All of the Perspectus products provide a complete, multi-gigabit, wireless transceiver supporting SuperSpeed USB data connectivity and the IEEE 8021.11ad wireless protocol over the entire 60GHz band from 57 to 71 GHz. The PRM2144X modules are fully tested and ready to integrate. Factory adjustments are not required, as all calibration is performed at run-time.

Key features of the PRM2144X include:

57 to 71 GHz operation (Channels 1-6)

128-element PCB integrated antenna

Max: 47dBm EIRP (may be limited to applicable regulatory limits)

Total system DC power Tx: 11.75 W (QPSK) Rx: 4.5 W (QPSK)

Automatic rate adaptation

Dynamic directional beamforming

Automatic calibrations

Scan Range: 10° azimuth (target) / ±20° elevation

13 channels from 0.5 to 6.5

Integrated power management

IEEE 802.11ad MAC and PHY compliance

-91 dBm receive sensitivity @MCS1

3 Gbps maximum data rate (16QAM)*

MCS 0 - MCS 12 modulation support

AES 128-bit data encryption

Peraso Directional Beam Scan and Connect (DBSC)

STA focus

1PPS synchronization support*

The PRM2144X is now available for sampling. Those wishing to purchase Peraso's latest solution can order EVKs and modules directly from Richardson RFPD:

Peraso 60GHz mmWave Modules Selection Guide

RF Module Evaluation Board- EVK2144X-V-EWUB5V-PN

RF/mmW Transceiver Module with Baseband - PRM2144X-V-EGS

###

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with third-party semiconductor and antenna solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780241/peraso-announces-prm2144x-release-in-perspectus-mmwave-module-lineup