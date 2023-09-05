San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye"), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary medicines that modulate the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic processes, announced today that it will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th 3rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Punit Dhillon's on-demand presentation will be made available on September 11, 2023, at 7:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available via webcast and archived in the News & Events section of Skye's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.

Mr. Dhillon will be available for onsite and virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors during the conference.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system, initially through modulation of the CB1 receptor, to treat diseases with inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic processes. Backed by leading biotechnology venture investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first- and only-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion is a CB1 agonist that is a potential treatment for glaucoma and will start Phase 2 in Q4 2023. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody, inhibits peripheral CB1 with unprecedented safety and tolerability. A Phase 2 basket study for chronic kidney disease is expected to start in 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Email: ir@skyebioscience.com

Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-derived therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "anticipated," "plans," "goal," "focus," "aims," "intends," "believes," "can," "could," "challenge," "predictable," "will," "would," "may" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Skye's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179536