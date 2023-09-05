BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 4 September 2023 were:

601.81p Capital only

611.20p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 16,903 Ordinary shares on 4th September 2023, the Company has 98,718,825 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,491,039 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.