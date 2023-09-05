Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Compliant with All Applicable Nasdaq Listing Criteria

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced that on August 31, 2023, Helius received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that Helius has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and otherwise satisfies all other applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.



About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using an orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) device. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

