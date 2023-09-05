Novobeing inc.: Novobeing Launches Multi-Sensory Well-Being Applicaton on Meta Quest

New app aims to revolutionize mental well-being through cutting-edge immersive experiences that make mindfulness meditation and breathwork more engaging & effective.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Novobeing a digital health company revolutionizing stress management and self-care through virtual reality, has launched on the Meta Quest, offering virtual reality users a transformative journey towards relaxation, stress relief, and mental clarity.

Novobeing's multi-sensory meditation and breathwork application is now available on Meta Quest

Revolutionizing Well-being: Novobeing's Immersive VR Experiences for Inner Peace

Novobeing offers transformative multisensory experiences that blend calming audiovisual elements, mindfulness meditation, and breathwork techniques offering an easy and effective way to boost wellbeing using virtual reality. The Novobeing app delivers a variety of on-demand multi-sensory experiences, live sessions, and an intuitive hand-tracking interface that does not require controllers.

Immerse yourself in Novobeing's breathtaking virtual environments, leaving behind distractions to fully embrace the present moment. The integration of immersive music, alongside clear visual and audio cues, creates a meditative atmosphere, enabling profound relaxation and inner serenity. This multi-sensory approach redefines mindfulness, providing a more engaging and effective alternative to audio-only mobile well-being apps.

"In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an overpowering influence impacting the health and happiness of millions of people," said Sid Desai, Co-founder and CEO of Novobeing. "By merging scientifically-proven stress reduction methods with cutting-edge VR technology we're upgrading the way people enhance their wellbeing."

Desai added, "Our dedicated team has curated the most captivating and immersive experiences for relaxation and mindfulness. With the expansive global accessibility of Meta Quest, we're thrilled about extending the impact of our well-being tools to even more people."

Innovation Rooted in Science

Over a span of more than two years, Novobeing has dedicated its efforts to the development of this technology in close collaboration with a network of experienced clinicians and dedicated researchers. This collaborative approach ensures that each and every Novobeing experience is evidence-based and grounded firmly in scientific principles.

Currently, Novobeing is conducting 3 clinical trials in partnership with distinguished researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Penn Medicine, and the University of Calgary. These transformative trials provide invaluable insights that guide the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance its offerings and make a meaningful impact in the field of digital health.

An Evolving Path to Immersive Wellness

"As we step into this exciting new chapter, brace yourself for the next wave of Novobeing's cutting-edge features and experiences, slatted for later this year. Our team is actively expanding the number of experiences, environments and live sessions, while simultaneously developing a mixed reality mode and a mobile companion app," commented Novobeing's Chief Product Officer, Mitya Sorkin.

Novobeing remains committed to continuously evolving, driven by user feedback and clinical trial results and insights. During this time, Novobeing is available for FREE, providing a rare opportunity for individuals to join a thriving well-being community and contribute to the app's future development.

For a limited time sign up to get free lifetime access and download Novobieng on Quest App Lab to start your wellness journey today.

About Novobeing

Novobeing is a digital health company that is revolutionizing stress management and self-care through the use of virtual reality. The company offers immersive well-being experiences and digital therapeutics that help people manage stress, find clarity and feel their best. Novobeing makes stress relief easy by combining proven modalities like meditation, breathwork, cognitive behavioural therapy, music, and multisensory environments. Novobeing offers an enterprise version for stress reduction in pre-procedure and prolonged hospitalization settings and a general version for individuals.

