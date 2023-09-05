Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: PGF
Berlin
05.09.23
13:08 Uhr
18,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 13:38
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations and host one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright investor conferences in September.

Details are as follows:

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference, September 5-7, 2023

Fireside chat with Derek Archila, Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research
Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
Time: 8:45 a.m. ET
Location: Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, Massachusetts.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11-13, 2023

Fireside chat with Doug Tsao, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst
Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Recorded webcasts of both events will be made available on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics corporate website.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Janssen and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Janssen assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

Contact

Jami Taylor
Email: j.taylor@ptgx-inc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780381/protagonist-therapeutics-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.