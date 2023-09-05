Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations and host one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright investor conferences in September.

Details are as follows:

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference, September 5-7, 2023

Fireside chat with Derek Archila, Managing Director, Biotechnology Equity Research

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 8:45 a.m. ET

Location: Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, Massachusetts.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11-13, 2023

Fireside chat with Doug Tsao, Managing Director, Senior Healthcare Analyst

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Recorded webcasts of both events will be made available on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics corporate website.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Janssen and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Janssen assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The Phase 2 REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

