Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it signed a letter of intent agreement on September 5, 2023 with each of Ressources Broadback Inc. ("Broadback") and Julie Gadoury (together, the "Agreements"), pursuant to which the Company shall be granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in certain claims, consolidating the Nicobi Project (the "Property"). The Nicobi Project comprises 107 claims and is situated at the southwest corner of Nicobi Lake, 75 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 75 km southeast of Infinico's previously announced Dalhousie orthomagmatic Ni-Cu-Co Project.

The Nicobi Project is an ortho-magmatic Ni-Cu-Co-3PGE project located within a mafic-to-ultramafic intrusion of the Abitibi Subprovince. Historical exploration drilling until the early 1990s targeted and revealed disseminated to massive sulphide mineralization. Parts of the property underwent systematic drilling in the 1960s, during which previous operators defined a non-compliant resource. A scout drilling campaign in 1991 intersected 37.61 metres at 0.75% Cu and 0.89% Ni from the surface. This was collared with a 70.0 m step out from the initial discovery, tapping into and opening mineralization in the distal parts of the intrusion. Various geophysical surveys were completed over the property, including a high-quality gravity survey as well as a modern Airbourne Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey executed in 2008.

The reprocessing of the historical drilling and geophysical data will commence in the coming weeks. Reprocessing of historic drilling and geophysical data in 3D software will help to develop a comprehensive geological model and provide a better understanding of the known mineralization. Modelling of TDEM may also identify previously unrecognized or overlooked conductive features which can be directly targeted with future drilling. This work is expected to quickly fast-track the project so that the Company can commence field work in early 2024. Initial field work will include drilling and downhole electromagnetic surveying (DHEM). The drilling will aim to confirm historic grades and drill intersects, along with starting to test the strike and depth extent of the mineralized intrusion.

Under the terms of the Agreement with Broadback, Infinico shall pay $500,000 and issue 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to Broadback and undertake $4,000,000 in exploration over a three-year period to earn 100 % interest in the claims associated with the property. The terms are as follows.



Cash Shares Exploration Expenditures On Signing - 1,500,000 - First Anniversary - 1,500,000 $1,000,000 (within first 12-month period) Second Anniversary - 1,000,000 $1,000,000 (within second 12-month period) Third Anniversary $500,000 1,000,000 $2,000,000 (within third 12-month period)

Broadback shall retain a 2% net smelter return, on all its claims under the agreement, on all payable metals subject to a 1% buyback for $1,000,000, payable anytime.

Under the terms of the Agreement with Julie Gadoury, Infinico shall pay $175,000 and issue $250,000 worth of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to Julie Gadoury over a three-year period to earn 100 % interest in the claims associated with the property. The terms are as follows.



Cash Shares On Signing - $50,000 in shares First Anniversary $25,000 $50,000 in shares Second Anniversary $50,000 $50,000 in shares Third Anniversary $100,000 $100,000 in shares

All Shares issued and issuable pursuant to the Agreement shall be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the acquisition of the Property is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Julie Gadoury shall retain a 2% net smelter return, on all its claims under the agreement, on all payable metals subject to a 1% buyback for $500,000, payable anytime.

Tom Panoulias commented that; "This is our second acquisition in Quebec in the last couple of months and represents an important component in the company's strategy to assemble a premier North American nickel portfolio, featuring a pipeline of exploration projects with excellent growth potential."

Qualified Person

Szabolcs Orban, MSc, EFG, EurGeol (#1883) is Vice President of Exploration for Infinico Metals Corp and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals (Nickel, Copper and Cobalt) in the province of Quebec. The Company has signed an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. on the Dalhousie Project, which hosts magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, coincident with conductive features and remains largely untested. The Company also holds a series of key gold prospects on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland, where it has completed 6,840 m of diamond drilling on the Hickey's Pond target.

