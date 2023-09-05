The "Turkey Dental Equipment Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Turkey dental equipment market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include increasing dental issues and disorders, rising dental tourism, and technological advancements that are propelling the growth of the market. Dental equipment is tools that dental specialists use to offer dental treatment. They include tools to analyze, operate, treat, repair, and remove teeth.

Various advancements are made for optimal results and the reduction of associated difficulties. The other factor which is bolstering the market growth is changing lifestyle, unhealthy eating's, increasing investments in R&D activities, rising awareness among patients and skilled professionals, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and favorable government policies for the advancement of the complete healthcare industry and on dental health.

Also, the abundance of dentists and a growing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies are facilitating market growth in the country. In 2020, Turkey had a total health expenditure of 249,932 million Turkish lira.

Rising prevalence of Dental Disorders

The rising occurrence of oral disorders is attributed to stress, diabetes, smoking, alcohol, high intake of sugar-based foods, medication, age, and poor oral hygiene. In addition, people of all age groups are equally prone to dental illnesses.

Owing to this high frequency of oral problems, demand for dental equipment is also rising, which bolsters the growth of the market. According to the world health organization (WHO), in 2020, controlling the intake of free sugars to less than 10% of overall energy intake is part of a nutritious diet.

A future decrease to less than 5% of overall energy intake is recommended for supplementary health benefits. Growing awareness among the masses about dental disorders, such as dental caries, injury-related damage, periodontal disease, and others, is also the key factor for the growth of the market.

Increasing Dental Tourism

The surge in dental tourism is augmenting the growth of the Turkey dental implants market. Owing to the low cost, highly skilled professionals, advanced technology, and luxury clinics, people from overseas prefer having cosmetic dentistry or any dental treatment in the country.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, the city had almost 15 million tourists in 2021, and 300,000 came for dental treatment, which is a huge figure.

Technological Advancements

Over the past few years, the dental industry has evolved by advancing its tools and techniques. Owing to the demand for minimally invasive procedures, cosmetic dentistry, and oral disorders, the need to advance and develop new equipment is also rising, which propels market growth.

Furthermore, a growing number of dental laboratories are investing in advanced equipment and new techniques such as computer-based manufacturing (CAM) and computer-based design (CAD) technologies, radiography techniques, sophisticated dental imaging, and Intraoral images, which is bolstering Turkey dental implants market.

Technologies used in dental detection, diagnosis, and treatment have become more efficient, time cost-efficient, and less painful, which are the foremost factors for the strengthening of the market. For instance, Picasso technology is the latest and most efficient laser technology used in the treatment of gum diseases in Istanbul.

