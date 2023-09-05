Enduvo Receives Historic Authority to Operate From United States Air Force

A Pioneering Step Towards Immersive, Virtual Classrooms for Military Training

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Enduvo, the leading content creation platform for communication and immersive learning, announced today that it has been granted Authority to Operate (ATO) by the United States Air Force (USAF). This landmark decision positions Enduvo as the first-ever no-code platform enabling trainers to create experiential learning environments for complex military training topics. The multi-year partnership with Enduvo has quickly resulted in the development of USAF curriculum for initial pilot training, instrument updates, engine systems, and biomedical device checklists among others.

U.S. Air Force Training

Enduvo's Authority to Operate and run IL2 data on Air Force Networks means the company plays a critical role in the modernization and enhancement of the USAF's training curriculum. The platform's ability to simplify the creation of interactive virtual education courses - while integrating various forms of multimedia - has already had a positive impact on the speed of training and communications within the USAF. Given the intricacies of contemporary air combat systems, artificial intelligence applications, and cyber defense measures, the USAF can now rapidly adapt its training programs to meet ever-evolving challenges with the help of Enduvo.

Recent studies show that experiential learning technologies like Enduvo significantly improve knowledge comprehension and retention. According to a 2020 study by PwC, employees trained through virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) were up to four times more focused than in traditional learning environments and completed training 1.5 times faster.*

"This Authority to Operate is not just an accreditation, it's an affirmation of the new era and effectiveness of immersive technology and experiential learning," said Steve Garrou, Enduvo's CEO. "We are committed to setting new benchmarks in learning comprehension, retention, and real-world application for our nation's defenders and their corporate partners."

The process for USAF ATO approval is complex and includes an extensive threat risk assessment of all Information Technology on AFNet through a Risk Management Framework (RMF). To aid in this process, Enduvo partnered with Ingalls Information Security to serve as a trusted advisor to help develop Enduvo's DoD RMF process. The partnership with Ingalls was important to achieving the ATO approval with the USAF.

"This underscores a pivotal moment in the evolution of modern military training," said Jason Ingalls, CEO and founder of Ingalls Information Security. "By leveraging immersive technology, the USAF is revolutionizing training methods to meet the dynamic needs of today's defense ecosystem. We are immensely proud to partner with and serve as a trusted vendor to Enduvo in this transformative endeavor."

About Enduvo

Enduvo is a content creation platform for communication and immersive learning. It enables companies to leverage the power of immersive technology to easily transform their training programs. The no-code platform makes it easy for anyone to create high-quality AR, VR and MR content, without any technical experience required. With Enduvo, creators can develop interactive learning experiences that will help employees learn faster, retain more information, and collaborate more effectively. If your organization is looking to improve its communications and training programs, you can learn more by emailing contact@enduvo.com or call 877-624-7838 x 1.

About Ingalls Information Security

Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls' diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls' expertise focuses on Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Incident Response and Breach Remediation, and Consulting, which includes Professional Services and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company's core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state. Learn more at www.iinfosec.com.

