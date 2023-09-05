San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - BackPac, a leading provider in the Human Resources industry focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), announced the launch of its AI-driven DEI Content Calendar. This inventive tool is designed to empower HR Managers to implement and distribute customized content that suits their company culture across various channels, including Slack, Email, and other company communication platforms.

The DEI Content Calendar allows companies to select monthly celebrations and topics, and BackPac creates custom content about the topic itself, reflecting each organization's unique needs and culture.

Brenda Pak, CEO of BackPac, stated, "The DEI Content Calendar revolutionizes how we approach inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. By leveraging AI and data analytics, we enable companies to create meaningful connections and foster a culture that truly celebrates diversity."

The company's defining characteristic is their commitment to combining social impact actions with DEI content and promoting healthy mental health. Along with this, the launch of the DEI Content Calendar further solidifies its position as an innovator in the field.

"The future of DEI is all about personalized, data-driven solutions that resonate with each organization's unique needs," said Brenda Pak. "Our DEI Content Calendar shows our dedication to innovation, social impact, and mental well-being. We're not just creating content but building bridges between cultures and communities."

The Importance of DEI

According to BackPac, Diversity, Equity, and inclusion in the workplace can potentially offer many benefits across the various aspects of a business. Promoting diversity and inclusion fulfills an ethical corporate and social responsibility and significantly impacts the brand image, aiming to help promote business growth. As indicated in a recent study by Changeboard, a diverse organization may experience up to 19% higher employee retention.

BackPac continues to create DEI content related to the workplace, informing on topics related to inclusivity towards diverse cultures, people, and different minority groups.

About BackPac

BackPac is a pioneer in Human Resources, specializing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). They innovate DEI content related to the workplace, use data and analytics to predict turnover and retention, and assist with recruiting. BackPac also partners with nonprofits to create actions within employees and manage donations and volunteering. Their unique approach combines social impact actions with DEI content and promotes healthy mental health.

