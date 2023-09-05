51% of active Bitbuy users now stake their crypto

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Bitbuy is the first registered Canadian crypto-trading platform to offer on-chain staking for Cosmos (ATOM) and NEAR. The addition of these digital assets to Bitbuy's Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), and Cardano (ADA) staking offering represents the largest selection of digital assets for staking on any registered crypto-trading platform in Canada.

Staking involves temporarily locking up a specified amount of cryptocurrency, which serves as a "stake" or collateral. In exchange for this stake, participants have the opportunity to receive rewards in the form of additional crypto tokens, making staking an increasingly popular avenue for generating passive income amongst crypto investors.

Bitbuy is one of only three crypto-trading platforms in Canada providing regulated staking. In the 9 months since its release, Bitbuy Staking has garnered remarkable traction within the crypto investment community, with a substantial 51% of Bitbuy's monthly active users currently participating in crypto staking.

"Staking has become a vital part of the everyday crypto investor's portfolio. In 2023 alone, Bitbuy has seen a 450% increase in the total dollar amount staked," said WonderFi Chief Executive Officer and President, Dean Skurka. "We are excited to be the first registered crypto-trading platform in Canada to introduce ATOM and NEAR staking. This further extends Bitbuy's leadership position as the largest regulated platform for Canadian investors looking to stake their crypto and earn rewards."

To commemorate the launch, Bitbuy users will have the opportunity to stake ATOM at an exclusive limited-time annualized reward rate of 17% and NEAR at 8%.

Bitbuy uses BitGo Trust Company, Inc. ("BitGo") to custody all staked assets. BitGo is trusted by 1500+ clients globally in over 50 countries securing assets for over 100 million users.

"We are proud to partner with a recognized crypto leader in Canada," commented BitGo COO, Chen Fang. "With both parties sharing a strong commitment to security and regulatory compliance, we are excited to extend the advantages of crypto staking to a wider audience."

To learn more about how you can earn passive income through crypto staking, visit https://bitbuy.ca/staking.

Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

WonderFi is pleased to release its schedule for investor relations activities occurring during the month of September.

Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Webinar -- September 14

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka will be presenting to prospective investors at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Webinar.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 14 at 9:15am ET.

Registration Link: For more information and register for the event, click here.

Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka is set to present at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference, where he will articulate his vision for the future of WonderFi.

Last year, over 600 companies presented their story to the Virtual Investor Conferences community of 125,000 investors.

Date: Thursday, September 21.

Elevate Festival 2023

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka will participate on the Fintech panel at this year's Elevate Festival, taking place September 26th to 28th at Meridian Hall and the St. Lawrence Centre for Arts in Toronto, Canada.

Elevate Festival is Canada's largest homegrown tech and innovation festival uniting world-class innovators and industry leaders who are building a better future.

Date: Tuesday, September 26 - Thursday, September 28.

Registration Link: For more information and tickets to this year's festival, click here.

Muskoka Capital Event

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka and Coinsquare President Eric Richmond will be presenting to prospective investors at the Muskoka Capital Event in Muskoka, Ontario.

The event introduces growth-stage companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

Date: Friday, September 29 - Sunday, October 1.

Registration Link: For more information and register for this year's event, click here.

ABOUT WONDERFI

Wonderfi wholly owns three Canadian based registered crypto trading platforms being Bitbuy, Coinsquare and Coinsmart, wholly owns SmartPay, a global crypto payment processing platform, and is the largest shareholder of Tetra, a leading Canadian digital asset custodian. With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $730 million, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

With over 600,000 registered users, Bitbuy is one of Canada's largest regulated crypto asset trading platforms. Bitbuy offers trading, staking, and corporate solutions to retail and advanced traders, high-net-worth and institutional clients. For further information about Bitbuy, please visit www.bitbuy.ca.

ABOUT BITGO

BitGo provides the most secure and scalable solutions for the digital asset economy, offering regulated custody, staking and trading, and core infrastructure to investors and builders alike.

Founded in 2013 - the early days of crypto - BitGo pioneered the multi-signature wallet and later built TSS to improve upon other companies' MPC offerings. Between multi-sig and TSS, BitGo offers the safest technology on the market and safeguards over 600 tokens across a wide variety of blockchains. Over the years, BitGo has expanded from offering wallets into providing a full-suite solution that lets clients hold assets safely and then put them to work. BitGo launched BitGo Trust Company in 2018, providing fully regulated, qualified cold storage to complement BitGo Inc's original hot wallet solution. In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Prime, which allows its clients to trade, borrow, and lend. Moreover, BitGo also provides access to DeFi, staking, NFT wallets, and beyond, and serves as the world's sole custodian for WBTC, or wrapped Bitcoin. Today, BitGo is the leader in digital asset security, custody, and liquidity, providing the operational backbone for more than 1500 institutional clients in over 50 countries - a list that includes many regulated entities and the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions by value. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

