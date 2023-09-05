Onelife Fitness to Revitalize Former Giant Food Grocery in Manassas, Virginia

55,000-Square-Foot Sports Club Scheduled to Open in Spring of 2024

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Onelife Fitness is celebrating its 53rd location with the revitalization of a former Giant Food grocery store, located at 8025 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia. The $8 million investment will bring over 100 jobs to the community and will provide members with a new 55,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports club to open in the spring of 2024. Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness offering the largest clubs, cutting-edge amenities, and the best fitness professionals at affordable rates.





Future Onelife Fitness in Manassas, VA

"As the largest health and fitness provider in the Washington, DC area, Onelife Fitness is excited to invest in the community by renovating an existing vacant building thereby providing two essential services to Manassas: fitness and economic development," said Ori Gorfine, President of Onelife Fitness. "Our goal is to provide Onelife members with the opportunity to use our facilities wherever they are - making fitness more accessible and affordable. Now more than ever we need to prioritize our physical and mental well-being, and Onelife Fitness offers unparalleled value and the ability to reach your goals."

This location joins the nearby Onelife Fitness in Gainesville and is the 30th in the Washington, DC area and over 50 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, and Georgia. The new Onelife Fitness Sports Club will feature premier amenities in a modern design its existing members have come to enjoy, including:

A large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Three boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark, and more

Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Signature Strike Boxing Studio

Olympic lifting platforms

Large functional athletic turf training areas

3,000 square feet of outdoor training space

Kids Club with interactive games, basketball, and theater

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, and Normatec Compression Equipment

AirPHX air and equipment sanitation system that cleans 24 hours a day

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more!

Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness providing an award-winning design and amenity package at incredibly affordable rates. For more information about the facility, or to become a founding member before the Grand Opening, the community is encouraged to visit our Preview Center which will be opening on-site in November or go to onelifefitness.com/gyms/manassas to join the "learn more" list.

To learn more about career opportunities visit onelifefitnesscareers.com.

Onelife Fitness operates over 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and the District of Columbia. The Company also operates a Crunch Fitness in Chevy Chase, Maryland.



