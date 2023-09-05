374Water Inc.: 374Water to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, will be participating in several investor conferences in September. Senior executives will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors at all conferences.

Jefferies Industrials Conference: September 6-7, New York, NY. Executives will present to investors at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday September 6, 2023. The event will be webcast. The webcast will be accessible via this link and on the Company's website.

September 11-14, Tel Aviv, Israel Gabelli Inaugural PFAS Conference: September 28, Harvard Club, New York, NY.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

Investor Contact:

Heather Crowell

ir@374water.com

Media Contact:

Christian Rizzo

media@374water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.





