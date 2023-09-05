Red Light Holland's submission of the permit application to the township of Cavan-Monaghan (Peterborough, Ontario) on its 100 acres of Farmland located at 620 Stewart Line includes:

Civil drawing set

Legal survey

Sketch showing air photo with zone boundaries

3D drawing of proposed farm buildings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a permit application to the Township of Cavan-Monaghan in Peterborough, Ontario, on its 100 acres of Farmland located at 620 Stewart Line (the "Farm"). With the design phase now complete and the submission of the permit application, the Company is optimistic in obtaining the permits in the near future, for the construction of the Mushroom Facilities. Currently, from preliminary discussions, the township appears to be eager to help expedite the project, as productive conversations continue.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/179539_152298_082860c33466cbcb_001full.jpg

STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS:

The Company will work with Acadian Exotic Mushrooms Ltd. ("AEM Farms"), an operational gourmet mushroom production facility in New Brunswick, Ontario, which is majority owned by Red Light (as previously disclosed on September 7, 2021), and co-owned by leading Canadian mushroom farming groups/individuals Holburne Mushroom Farm and Mike and Fernando Medeiros, who co-own Carleton Mushroom Farms, to develop the Farm into 65,000 sq. feet of two Mushroom production facilities (to be called "AEM Ontario"). The development and farm build will enable the Company to dramatically expand its farm division ("Red Light Farms"), which already includes Happy Caps Gourmet Mushroom Farm in Halifax, Nova Scotia, AEM Farms in New Brunswick, Ontario and Red Light's truffle farm in Horst, The Netherlands. As aforementioned, the Company has had multiple productive conversations with the township of Cavan-Monaghan and is excited to work with the township and support their beautiful and hard-working agricultural community.

"I'm very excited to get the mushroom ball rolling now that we have submitted our permit application and we look forward to updating the market when AEM Ontario commences its build. In the meantime, we are pleased to work with the kind and professional planners in the township of Cavan-Monaghan," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light.

"We worked with top Engineers in both the Netherlands and in Ontario, Canada and we have designed a state of the art mushroom farm consisting of two buildings, that we believe will provide AEM Farms with another great opportunity, which we feel will be very successful," said Mike Medeiros, co-owner of Carleton Mushroom Farms and President of Mushrooms Canada. "As planning continues and the permit process begins, we look forward to starting to build an advanced world class mushroom farm - so innovative and unique in fact, that only a few like it exist in the world," added Mr. Medeiros.

The Company will update its shareholders on the developments of 620 Stewart Line and the farm in Cavan-Monaghan regarding the permit application; including the civil drawing set, the legal survey, the sketch showing air photo with zone boundaries and the 3D drawing of the proposed farm buildings.

About Mike and Fernando Medeiros and Holburne Mushroom Farm

Carleton Mushroom Farms was founded in 1984 by Mike and Fernando's parents and remains a family run business. Mike and Fernando took over day to day operations in 2005. In recent years growing capacity has tripled, and yields have steadily increased to 12 million pounds per year. Carleton Mushroom Farms implements cutting edge technologies from around the world as part of their growing practices. Website: https://www.carletonmushroom.com/.

Holburne Mushroom Farm is a local family owned and operated business that specializes in growing fresh, organic Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms since 2005. Production of Organic Shiitake and Oyster Mushrooms has steadily increased to current yield of 1.3 million pounds per year. Proudly, the largest fresh, Organic Shiitake Mushroom growers in Canada.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

