Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (113/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May, 10, 2023, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 7, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0019892167 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 6, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020845014 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 7, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.