Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3EGKY | ISIN: SE0019892167 | Ticker-Symbol: V720
Frankfurt
05.09.23
08:09 Uhr
10,250 Euro
-0,040
-0,39 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETSSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETSSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,71010,82019:43
10,74010,84019:07
GlobeNewswire
05.09.2023 | 14:22
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Betsson AB (113/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on
May, 10, 2023, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations
2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 7, 2023.
The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BETS B          
Terms:                    Split with redemption 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0019892167       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 6, 2023       
New ISIN code:                SE0020845014       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 7, 2023       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
