On September 4th 2023, XEV, a global new energy vehicle technology company, unveiled its upgraded urban mobility product YOYO at IAA Mobility. The new YOYO model will be simultaneously launched in countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and Spain, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The starting price is set at €16,990 (excluding subsidies). Currently, XEV has established over 120 sales outlets in Italy, Germany, France, and Spain, and it is expected that the total number of outlets in Europe will exceed 300 by the end of this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905033774/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

As a fashionable mini electric car designed to meet the demands of urban travel, YOYO combines technology, aesthetics and practicality. Its futuristic design includes features like Anti-pinch frameless windows, three-dimensional LED light clusters, and a panoramic glass roof. With the 10.25-inch high-definition smart screen (carplay& androidauto), and the integration of remote control functions through a mobile APP, allowing users to regulate the air conditioner, lift the windows, unlock the car, and check the battery status, YOYO is your ideal companion for urban travel.

With a full electrical power range of 150 km and a top speed of 80 km/h, YOYO offers precise and agile handling, making it a perfect choice to explore in the city. Additionally, thanks to XEV's unique lightweight battery swapping system, YOYO can complete a battery swap in just 3 minutes, ensuring users to continue their journey without interruption.

XEV has partnered with ENI, an European energy giant, to deploy and operate battery swapping networks across Europe, allowing users to charge at the ENI gas stations. Leveraging ENI's network, XEV has already established over 30 stations in five cities in Italy, including Rome, Milan, Florence, Turin and Bologne, proving to be highly popular among users. With the launch of YOYO in Italy, Germany, France, Spain and other countries, XEV's battery swapping network will also be expanding concurrently, providing users with a more convenient urban travel experience.

At this year's IAA Mobility, XEV officially introduced the Xpression personalized service, offering 42 different YOYO blade designs for customization. XEV has also partnered with the New York based online art platform UAAD to continually provide innovative and engaging design options for users, making urban travel more creative and enjoyable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905033774/en/

Contacts:

XEV Global

Benjamin Lu

xev-PR@xev-global.com