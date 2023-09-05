Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
04.09.23
20:37 Uhr
43,550 Euro
+0,200
+0,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 14:24
80 Leser
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Preliminary Production for August 2023

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for August 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in August of net 25.8 mboepd. Production has remained strong following the finalisation of the planned Halfdan re-route in July, with average preliminary production during the first two months in third quarter of c. 24.4 mboepd and in line with BlueNord's quarterly guidance of 24.0 - 25.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-august-2023-301917731.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
