

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chip designer Arm Holdings plc., affiliated to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), Tuesday announced that it has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering of its American depositary shares or ADS.



A total of 95.50 million ADSs are being offered in the IPO. Arm expects the selling shareholder to grant an option to purchase up to an additional 7 million ADSs to cover over-allotments to the underwriters.



The price is estimated to be between $47.00 and $51.00 per ADS and the company has filed an application to list the securities on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ARM'.



Raine Securities LLC is serving as the financial advisor for this IPO. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Mizuho are the joint book-running managers.



The proposed IPO will be available only by means of a prospectus.



It was in late August that Arm filed for an IPO in the U.S., which is expected to be one of the largest listing in recent years.



In Japan, shares of SoftBank closed at 6422.00 Japanese Yen, up 0.11%.



