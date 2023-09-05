Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
01.09.23
09:33 Uhr
1,753 Euro
+0,010
+0,57 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7091,81515:20
1,7421,78415:18
PR Newswire
05.09.2023 | 14:36
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.994621 0.000000 12.994621 88193268
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 13.864653 0.000000 13.864653

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003452173 88193268 12.994621
Sub Total 8.A 88193268 12.994621%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders PLC
Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder & Co. Limited
-
Schroders PLC
Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder International Holdings Limited
Schroders PLC Schroder Investment Management Limited 12.857497 12.857497%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-Sep-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.