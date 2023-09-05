Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL), a dynamic presence in the mining industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking agreement that marks a significant step forward for its Tannahill Gold Property near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company has entered into a strategic agreement with the Naotkamegwanning First Nation and has chosen Asinike Diamond Drilling, a First Nation owned and operated drilling company, as its exclusive drilling contractor for the upcoming program on the Tannahill Gold Property.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Atacama's commitment to responsible resource development and its dedication to fostering positive relationships with Indigenous communities. Asinike Diamond Drilling, with its extensive experience and expertise in the field, was a natural choice for Atacama as it embarks on its ambitious drilling program in the Kirkland Lake, Ontario region.

Glenn Grant, CEO of Atacama Resources International, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled and honored to join forces with the Naotkamegwanning First Nation and to have Asinike Diamond Drilling as our exclusive drilling partner. Asinike's outstanding track record in the diamond drilling industry aligns perfectly with Atacama's mission of responsible exploration and development. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and meaningful engagement with Indigenous communities."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

First Nation Collaboration : Atacama's partnership with the Naotkamegwanning First Nation exemplifies its dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities while promoting sustainable economic growth.

: Atacama's partnership with the Naotkamegwanning First Nation exemplifies its dedication to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities while promoting sustainable economic growth. Experienced Drilling Partner : Asinike Diamond Drilling brings a wealth of experience and expertise in diamond drilling, ensuring the success of Atacama's exploration efforts.

: Asinike Diamond Drilling brings a wealth of experience and expertise in diamond drilling, ensuring the success of Atacama's exploration efforts. Sustainable Exploration : This partnership reflects Atacama's dedication to responsible resource development and sustainable practices in the mining industry.

: This partnership reflects Atacama's dedication to responsible resource development and sustainable practices in the mining industry. Future Collaborations: Atacama Resources International is committed to exploring future opportunities for collaboration with the Naotkamegwanning First Nation on upcoming projects.

As Atacama Resources International embarks on this new phase of exploration with the support of the Naotkamegwanning First Nation and Asinike Diamond Drilling, it continues to demonstrate its dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

About Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and other rare earth minerals. Atacama is a dynamic company dedicated to responsible mineral exploration and development. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement, Atacama continues to pursue opportunities that align with its mission to create sustainable value in the mining sector.

About Asinike Diamond Drilling

Asinike Diamond Drilling is a First Nation owned and operated drilling company known for its precision, safety, and excellence in mineral exploration. With a proven track record of delivering successful projects, Asinike Diamond Drilling is a trusted name in the industry.

About Naotkamegwanning First Nation

The Naotkamegwanning First Nation is a proud Indigenous community that actively seeks partnerships and opportunities to foster economic development, create jobs, and contribute to sustainable resource management.

