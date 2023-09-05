3D Systems Inc.: Revolutionizing Health Care in Omaha

ROCK HILL, S.C. and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking partnership between 3D Systems of Rock Hill, SC (NYSE:DDD) and Clarkson College will establish the 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence. This cutting-edge facility, situated on the Clarkson College campus in Omaha, Nebraska, represents a significant leap forward in health care innovation, education, and patient care for the region.



Clarkson College, recognized for its dedication and reputation in health care education, and 3D Systems, renowned for its pioneering role in the 3D printing industry, bring decades of expertise to the partnership. This synergy will enable the creation of pathways that make 3D printing and visualization accessible to health care facilities across the region. Through education, consulting, customized patient care, and research, they aim to reshape the landscape of healthcare in the region.

Bringing technology closer to point-of-care and the implementation of 3D Systems' solutions holds several tangible benefits for Omaha and the surrounding communities including accelerated innovation through clinical engagement, the potential for enhanced patient outcomes and the transformation of health care practices. This partnership enables Clarkson College to offer FDA-cleared 3D printed, patient-specific devices on-site and make them accessible to clinicians and healthcare facilities across the region. Device offerings include diagnostic anatomic models, surgical guides for orthopedic oncology procedures, and radiotherapy accessories.

Dr. Andreia Nebel, president of Clarkson College, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be aligned with an organization like 3D Systems, who shares our commitment to innovation, service, and people. This partnership will undoubtedly amplify the good work done here every day."

"We are thrilled to partner with Clarkson College in providing our unparalleled breadth of additive manufacturing solutions to clinicians and the patients they treat," said Benjamin Johnson, VP of portfolio & regulatory, 3D Systems. "Clarkson College's passion for providing world-class medical education and clinical services is ideal for training the next generation of workforce talent and executing on patient-specific workflows to enhance patient diagnosis and treatment."

This partnership marks a monumental step forward in health care, education, and patient care. The 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence at Clarkson College, in conjunction with 3D Systems, is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of medical advancements through the transformative power of 3D printing technology.

Learn more at: clarksoncollege.edu/3d-printing-and-training-center

Forward-Looking Statements

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems' solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Clarkson College

For 135 years, Clarkson College has continuously delivered on its mission to prepare students to professionally provide high quality, ethical, and compassionate health care services. Clarkson College is a private, non-profit health care college in Omaha, Neb. offering, certificate and associate to doctoral degree opportunities in the fields of Nursing, Healthcare Business, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiography, Medical Imaging, Imaging Informatics, Community Health, Healthcare Education and Leadership, General Studies, Psychology and Professional Development. The College is nationally accredited through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). More information is available at www.ClarksonCollege.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42b831b-d230-42ee-aae9-8f638741380d







Clarkson College 3D Printing & Training Center

