Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:30 AM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the IR Calendar page in the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779709/cns-pharmaceuticals-nasdaq-cnsp-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference

