Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group's BOXO Productions Announces Two Projects - "The Sister's Blackwell" and "Earth On Fire"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a global leader in the acquisition and development of IP across film, content, and technology today shared two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition previously announced in May 2023.

BOXO Productions, a key part of Livento Group's ecosystem, has an impressive portfolio that includes more than 50 films, T.V shows, games, and documentaries. With a focus on identifying valuable IP assets, BOXO aims to create steady revenue streams for its shareholders. By working closely with a wide network of well-known producers and partners, BOXO has established itself as a major player in the global entertainment industry.

David Stybr, CEO of LiventoGroup, said, "We're excited to add the film 'Earth on Fire' and the TV series 'Evil Things' to our expanding portfolio. This acquisition shows our commitment to increasing revenue, cash flow, and overall profitability. We continue to enhance our content offerings, ensuring we provide more value for our company and shareholders."

"Earth on Fire" is set against the highly volatile theme of environmental issues. The story follows Detective Hella Mauzer as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of an elderly man in a remote Lapland village. Meanwhile, an investigative journalist digs deep into the dark side of the fishing and food industries, bringing to mind the intensity of popular thrillers like 'Mission Impossible'. Aaron Ryder, known for his work on films like 'Arrival' and 'The Prestige', is a key collaborator on this project. The film is set for a release in early 2025 and BOXO is finalizing the script and casting details. Predictions show the film's box office collections could go beyond $450 million, with BOXO holding a 2% share in the project.

Additionally, BOXO is working on a TV series titled "The Sisters Blackwell". This engaging series tells the true story of a family of women who made significant contributions to the medical field. Adapted from a book by Janice Kim, the series is expected to be available on streaming platforms in 2024 with BOXO Productions holding 7.5% of the film's equity.

