SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Signs Agreement with World Leading Architect Product Material Supply Company, Material Bank, with Over 100,000 Customers

A Major Step to Enhance Market Penetration into Professional Segments

SKYX Will Now Market Its Ceiling Smart Plug and Play Platform Products to Builders, Designers and 96,000 Architects Through Material Bank and SKYX's 64 Lighting and Home Décor Websites

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally and 64 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Material Bank, a world leading architect product material supply company with over 100,000 customers.

Material Bank is a world leading technology and product logistics company with logistics hubs based in the U.S. and worldwide. Its customers include leading architects, designers, and builders for both commercial and residential segments. Material Bank connects architects, designers, and builders to company's products, as well as provides products and material samples to professional segments worldwide.

Going forward, SKYX expects to continue enhancing market penetration and to leverage similar relationships in order to accelerate growth and disrupt the U.S. lighting and smart home industries.

SKYX has recently started to integrate its smart plug & play platform products into a variety of its 64 websites and intends to bolster its reach through Material Bank's strong network of builders, designers, and architects. Additionally, SKYX will market its technology to 96,000 architect members of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) - which included SKYX in its continuing education program for architects as part of their required annual architectural license renewal process.

Some of the leading websites that include SKYX's smart plug and play products are 1stoplighting.com, Lightingdesignexperts.com, Canadalightingexperts.com, Americanlightingstore.com, Homeclick.com, and Lunawarehouse.com among others.

Steve Schmidt, President of SKYX Platforms, said: "This is another strategic step for enhancing our market penetration. Accelerating our market penetration with our smart plug and play products is key, as we expect it to result in future recurring revenues from smart and standard fixture replacements - as well as from future potential monitoring and subscriptions through our smart products."

About Steve Schmidt: https://ir.skyplug.com/corporate-governance/management-team/

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Material Bank. This agreement will continue to enhance our market penetration and is a key initiative in establishing SKYX as the new standard for safe, advanced lighting and smart home installations, for both residential and commercial segments."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications as well as 64 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Such forward-looking statements include any statements regarding SKYX's products becoming a new standard. There can be no assurance that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will gain market acceptance or that they will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, including commencement of presales, the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of SkyX's Smart Platforms into homes, buildings, cruise ships and communities and adoption by hotels, builders and architects, ability to capture market share, ability to execute on any sales and licensing opportunities, ability to achieve code mandatory status for the SkyPlug, risks arising from mergers and acquisitions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

SKYX@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780171/skyx-signs-agreement-with-world-leading-architect-product-material-supply-company-material-bank-with-over-100000-customers