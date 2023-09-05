MHHC Enterprises Inc.: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Provides an Overview of its Corporate Structure and Innovative Subsidiaries

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / MHHC Enterprise Inc. (OTCQB:MHHC) ("MHHC" or the "Company"), is proud to announce a transformative corporate structure aimed at amplifying customer satisfaction and industry leadership. Following a strategic overhaul that introduced two new subsidiaries, MHHC Reinsurance Inc. and ONBLi Inc., alongside the Company's groundbreaking "Warranty Your World" application, this corporate structure reaffirms MHHC's commitment to excellence and innovation. The two subsidiaries that were added, MHHC Reinsurance Inc. and ONBLi Inc., complement the Company's original focal point of its Warranty and Service subsidiary, bringing forth tailored solutions that redefine industry standards.

Mr. Raymond MacKay serves as the CEO of MHHC Reinsurance Inc. Management believes that Mr. MacKay's role as CEO of this subsidiary brings depth to MHHC's capabilities and strategic partnerships. His long tenure with the Company's Board of Directors and visionary approach are expected to strengthen the subsidiary's market presence. Established in 2018, MHHC Reinsurance Inc. serves as a centralized hub for all relationships with third-party capital, including traditional retrocession and capital market initiatives. This reinsurance subsidiary consolidates these valuable relationships under a single management team, optimizing collaboration and enhancing market efficiency.

Mr. Anderson Salgado serves as the CEO of ONBLi Inc. An experienced professional in the e-commerce industry, Mr. Salgado's leadership aligns seamlessly with the Company's expansion plans for ONBLi. His strategic insights and industry knowledge are expected to propel the subsidiary's growth and innovation.

ONBLi Inc. introduces a user-centric app that seamlessly integrates e-commerce with MHHC's extended service contract and warranty services. This streamlined platform offers a convenient and intuitive experience for customers, bridging the gap between online shopping and warranty protection. ONBLi's innovative approach enhances customer engagement while simplifying the warranty process.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. is also proud to present "Warranty Your World", an innovative direct-to-consumer application slated for launch this Fall. This groundbreaking solution empowers consumers to safeguard their valuable assets through a personalized and user-friendly platform. "Warranty Your World" exemplifies MHHC's dedication to enhancing customer experiences through cutting-edge technology.

MHHC Enterprises Inc.'s strategic reorganization cements its position within the industry, poised to redefine standards and deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates the Company's commitment to pursuing new avenues of growth while prioritizing the needs of its diverse clientele. The reorganization and introduction of new subsidiaries mark a significant step toward MHHC Enterprises Inc.'s future growth and innovation. By aligning its structure with emerging opportunities, the company is well-equipped to forge strategic partnerships and deliver unparalleled value to stakeholders.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company which through its subsidiaries, MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., WarrantyYourWorld Inc., MHHC Reinsurance Inc., and ONBLi Inc. and led by CEO and President Frank Hawley, offers help desk and warranty services throughout the U.S. The Company offers its products through over 1,000 retail locations and online. Additionally, the Company has a focus on the protection of consumer assets through the utilization of value-added warranties underwritten by top rated insurance carriers. The Company is also focused on improving its subsidiaries to provide increased value to its customers and other stakeholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the anticipated impact the management team of MHHC and its subsidiaries will have on our operations, growth, and market presence, the launch of our new "Warranty Your World" application offering, and our ability to redefine industry standards and deliver value to our stakeholders. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our operating results, financial condition, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, , including the risks arising from the lack of operating history for our new subsidiaries, the possibility that one or more of our product or service offerings and/or our management's involvement do not produce the results we expect or that one or more of the assumptions on which our expectations are based prove to be incorrect, the possibility that we do not raise sufficient funding in our qualified Regulation A offering under which we have not raised any proceeds despite becoming qualified in January 2023, or otherwise access capital needed to fund our operations and business plan on favorable terms, in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that we are unable to cultivate or sustain a positive trend in our financial results in future periods due to economic uncertainty, a possible recession or other factors beyond our control, as well as those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Offering Circular on Form 1-A (File No. 024-11406), the most recent version of which was filed with the SEC on January 10, 2023 and qualified by the SEC on January 19, 2023. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment characterized by significant competition including from larger and better-capitalized businesses, substantial regulatory burdens, and ongoing technological advancement. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Considering these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

info@mhhcco.com

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprises Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780222/mhhc-enterprises-inc-provides-an-overview-of-its-corporate-structure-and-innovative-subsidiaries