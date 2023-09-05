Discover the Future of Wellness with CENTR's Innovative Lineup

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), CENTR, a pioneering force in the functional wellness beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in Expo East's Harvest Festival Portion. As a brand committed to promoting holistic well-being, CENTR will be showcasing its groundbreaking range of functional wellness beverages, providing attendees with an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of wellness firsthand.

Aligning Wellness Goals with Innovative Solutions:

Attendees of Expo East's Harvest Festival Portion are invited to explore the transformative power of CENTR's innovative functional wellness beverages at Booth H76. With a steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional products that empower individuals to prioritize their health and wellness, CENTR is poised to revolutionize the way we approach mental wellness.

Introducing the CENTR Enhanced Lineup: A Fusion of Science and Flavor:

CENTR's showcase will spotlight its latest creations, each meticulously formulated to enhance mood, reduce stress, and optimize cognitive function. By harnessing the potency of nootropics and adaptogens, CENTR offers a comprehensive solution to help individuals find moments of calm and clarity in today's fast-paced world.

Discover the CENTR Enhanced Lineup:

CENTR Enhanced Clarity: Delight in the refreshing Citrus Spritz flavor while benefiting from Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (PharmaGABA) and Citicoline (Cognizin), alongside other key ingredients.

CENTR Enhanced Focus: Indulge in the invigorating Citrus Burst flavor, enriched with Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (PharmaGABA), Citicoline (Cognizin), and 60mg of green coffee caffeine.

Expo East's Harvest Festival Details:

Date: September 20, 2023

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Booth: H76

Empowering Wellness through Innovation:

By attending CENTR's showcase, Expo East attendees will immerse themselves in the forefront of functional wellness innovation. These beverages are a testament to CENTR's commitment to enhanced well-being, stress reduction, and improved cognitive performance. Beyond taste, CENTR's offerings represent a revolutionary approach to mental wellness, providing valuable solutions for individuals seeking a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

The Company's ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and visual design that resonate with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com. The CENTR Brands app is now available for download on either the App store or Google Play store.

