Innovative computer vision-based solution will help leading U.K. retailer improve planogram compliance and on-shelf availability

SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, today announced it has been selected by U.K. High Street retailer Marks Spencer (M&S) for computer-vision and AI-based SymphonyAI Store Intelligence capabilities across more than 500 stores.

Through SymphonyAI Store Intelligence, M&S will deploy AI-based technology on handheld devices that compares images captured of products in stores to store-specific planograms, providing an instant view of compliance on store shelves. The comprehensive real-time insights generated by SymphonyAI Store Intelligence creates a connected-store environment, giving store colleagues prioritized tasks to quickly bring shelves into full planogram compliance.

Rob Barnes, Chief Technology Officer, M&S said: "As we reshape M&S for growth, we're investing in technology that will create greater efficiencies and a more connected in-store experience for our customers. Through our partnership with SymphonyAI Retail CPG, our colleagues will be able to leverage AI-based technology to help them deliver an exceptional service to our customers."

"We are honored M&S selected SymphonyAI to help raise the bar in delighting customers, and we look forward to benefiting M&S customers and store colleagues with the transformative power of our AI-based store intelligence," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, SymphonyAI. "This is a powerful example of how an innovative retailer can continue to lead their market with industry-leading connected store technology from SymphonyAI Retail CPG."

SymphonyAI Retail CPG's prescriptive technology and generative AI spans the retail value chain to highlight problems and take swift action to bring the intelligent, connected store of the future to reality, today. For more information, go to symphonyretailai.com.

About Marks Spencer

Marks and Spencer Group plc is a major British multinational retailer with headquarters in Paddington, London, England, that specialises in selling clothing, beauty, home and food products.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

