The integration gives thousands of fleet customers access to Smart Eye's leading DMS solution through Geotab's Marketplace.

Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring System (DMS) technology to the automotive industry, today announced the integration of AIS the company's standalone hardware and software DMS for fleets with Geotab's industry-leading fleet management platform. This integration makes Smart Eye's AIS available on the Geotab Marketplace, offering fleet customers a comprehensive solution for enhancing driver safety and performance.

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions, connecting over 3.7 million vehicles and processing more than 55 billion data points daily. With Geotab's open platform, fleet managers gain near real-time vehicle data, in-vehicle driver coaching, fuel efficiency monitoring, predictive maintenance, fleet compliance tools and more. With the integration of Smart Eye's AIS, customers can further optimize their fleet operations and improve driver safety.

AIS is Smart Eye's comprehensive hardware and software driver monitoring system for fleet aftermarket installation. The AI-based algorithms analyze subtle changes in a driver's head movements, eye gaze, and facial expressions to detect early signs of drowsiness and distraction in real-time. The system then alerts drivers at the earliest possible point, helping to reduce the likelihood of a potentially hazardous situation. AIS consists of a standalone camera unit and an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) with wireless connectivity, seamlessly integrating with fleet management systems. It uses Smart Eye's proven automotive grade DMS software, built with state-of-the-art machine learning techniques and already successfully implemented in over 1,000,000 vehicles on the road.

AIS is compliant with Euro NCAP and GSR standards, ensuring its reliability. Moreover, it is a flexible and scalable AI-powered cabin safety system that can be effortlessly installed in minutes. Designed to reduce road accidents, AIS helps drivers perform to the best of their ability.

"We are excited to partner with Geotab and integrate our AIS driver monitoring system with their fleet management platform," said Magnus Brunzell, VP of Applied AI Systems (AIS) at Smart Eye. "This collaboration allows us to bring our market leading DMS solution to Geotab's extensive customer base, providing them with advanced driver monitoring capabilities that enhance safety and performance."

"The Geotab Marketplace is designed to provide our customers with the power of choice. Smart Eye's AIS DMS provides customers with a proven solution that promotes driver safety and helps optimize their operations," said Robin Kinsey, Senior Manager, Geotab Marketplace. "The combination of Geotab's industry-leading telematics and Smart Eye's advanced DMS technology offers a powerful tool for fleet managers seeking to maximize safety and efficiency."

For more information about Smart Eye and its AIS driver monitoring system, visit https://smarteye.se/solutions/automotive/fleet-and-aftermarket/.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions companies it acquired in 2021 Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye provides the world's leading driver monitoring systems and next generation interior sensing solutions that improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company also offers complete hardware and software driver monitoring systems for fleet aftermarket installation and for small-volume OEMs. Built on two decades of automotive experience, Smart Eye's technology has been proven by 217 design wins from 19 of the world's leading car manufacturers, including BMW, Polestar and Geely. Smart Eye's driver monitoring software is already included in more than 1,000,000 cars on the road today. Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics vehicle and asset tracking solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace offer hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905534780/en/

Contacts:

Hailey Driscoll

Walker Sands

hailey.driscoll@walkersands.com

+1 617-960-9856

Gabi Zijderveld, CMO Smart Eye AB

Email: gabi.zijderveld@smarteye.ai