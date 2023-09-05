Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Linas Agro Group for the financial year 2022/2023

On 4 September 2023, AB Linas Agro Group held a webinar and the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2022/2023 financial year.

A recording of the webinar can be viewed on Nasdaq's Youtube account at:

https://youtu.be/Ho9OJpVZOlQ

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.linasagrogroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/2023-2023_12months_unaudited.pdf

CFO of Linas Agro Group AB Mažvydas Šileika

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


