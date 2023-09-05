Franklin Wireless Corporation: Franklin Wireless Expands Into Artificial Intelligence Family Safeguarding Solutions: A New Journey of Innovation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL), a pioneering force in broadband data communications, is thrilled to announce its latest introduction into the realm of Software Solutions.

With a distinguished track record in hardware and software, particularly within the 4G/5G domain while collaborating with Tier 1 operators, Franklin has consistently risen to the challenge of intricate market segments, offering streamlined and secure solutions. From the successful launch of the Pintrac suite of solutions to the recent rollout of JEXtream Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, Franklin empowers consumers, businesses, and educational institutions to effortlessly oversee and regulate their devices through a user-friendly, secure portal.

Building upon the foundation of past achievements, Franklin is now embarking on a journey to expand its product portfolio, setting its sights on Family Safety and Security. The upcoming product lines will initially target the enhancement of home/family internet experiences and the cultivation of healthy digital habits. These innovative Family Safety solutions are designed to transcend both the domestic and external environments.

Franklin has currently been awarded several key patents in the U.S. and Korea and several more patents are pending. These patents are not only intended to amplify the value of its hardware products but also to create future business prospects in collaboration with broadband wireless, wired data service, and artificial intelligence (AI).

President of Franklin Wireless OC Kim expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic expansion. "We're delighted to introduce an extensive suite of solutions centered around family safety and security. The unveiling of the JEXtream Family series marks a pivotal milestone for Franklin Wireless as we uphold our commitment to delivering app-enabled software solutions," stated Kim. "JEXtream empowers customers to effectively oversee, streamline, and secure connected devices, ensuring the safety of families and the seamless operation of businesses. Eventually with artificial intelligence (AI) in the near future."

The Family Safety series will initially cater to parents and children. However, Franklin's commitment to innovation will soon result in offerings tailored for seniors, pets, and family businesses all seamlessly integrated into the Family series of products. These solutions will operate under a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, delivered through subscription-based plans. Following the rollout of JEXtream family solutions, JEXtream business solutions will step in to streamline business operations securely, thereby inherently reducing overall operational costs with broadband wireless and wired data service.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless (FKWL) stands as a frontrunner in integrated solutions, harnessing the latest advancements in 4G LTE and 5G technologies. Augmented by subscription-based software services, these solutions empower users with remote capabilities, including mobile device management (MDM) and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN). For additional information, please visit https://www.franklinwireless.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

