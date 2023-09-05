Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 15:14
Worth Valuation Services, Inc. Acquires Appraisal Services Company Dwellworks Residential Services, LLC

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Worth Valuation Services, a newly formed independent entity, has acquired the valuation services division of Dwellworks LLC. Worth will continue to provide lender and relocation appraisal services throughout the United States, its five territories, and Canada. As an independent entity, Worth VS will inherit the trusted legacy, expertise, and customer relationships created as a division of Dwellworks, and intends to further accelerate its presence in the industry and drive even greater value for its clients.

Worth Valuation Services also welcomes a new leadership team. Bill Werth has been appointed President and Joseph Palumbo will serve as Chief Operations Officer. Bill and Joe bring a vast amount of experience and extensive expertise in the relocation, appraisal, and real estate industries, and under their leadership, Worth is poised for success and ready to make a significant impact.

The Dwellworks Residential Services team members, whom clients know and trust, continue to provide superior customer service and an unwavering commitment to accuracy and quality.

Werth said, "I'm excited to join the award-winning valuation services professional staff. Their consistent focus on providing accurate valuation services is unmatched in the industry. I appreciate our clients' support during this transition. Working with the experienced staff, we'll continue to provide the most accurate valuation services while preparing for the future needs of our clients."

For further information and updates regarding Worth Valuation Services, please visit our website at www.worthvs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Worth Valuation Services

Worth Valuation Services provides nationwide lender and relocation appraisal services. Our team of experienced professionals uses a comprehensive approach to valuation, providing our clients with accurate and reliable appraisals. We pride ourselves on delivering personalized service and clear, concise reports that give our clients the information they need.

SOURCE: Worth Valuation Services

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779691/worth-valuation-services-inc-acquires-appraisal-services-company-dwellworks-residential-services-llc

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
