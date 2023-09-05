Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Lang & Schwarz
05.09.23
16:44 Uhr
24,780 Euro
-0,040
-0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,77024,79016:44
0,0000,00008:00
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 15:14
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandra Taube Godard, Former Wells Fargo and UBS Executive, Joins Unison Investment Management as Its Managing Director, Investment Strategy in Canada

Ms. Taube Godard Brings 30 years of Expertise Working with Large Institutional Investors. Ms. Taube Godard Will Oversee Unison's Strategic Initiatives and Client Partnerships Across All Canadian Markets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Unison, an equity-sharing firm with approximately $1.69 billion in assets under management, today announced that Sandra Taube Godard has joined the organization as its Managing Director for the Investment Management team in Canada. In this newly created role, Ms. Taube Godard will be responsible for bolstering the firm's investment strategy and client relationships across Canadian markets.

Sandra Taube Godard

Ms. Taube Godard brings over 30 years of experience in private capital investing. Before joining Unison Investment Management, LLC (UIM), Ms. Taube Godard was Co-Head of Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd., responsible for commercializing the firm's Private Credit, Equity, and Real Estate capabilities. Prior to Wells Fargo Securities, Ms. Taube Godard was a Managing Director at UBS and was responsible for building the Alternate Capital Solutions initiative within the Investment Bank, delivering unique investment opportunities to private capital investors. Throughout her career, Ms. Taube Godard has taken the lead on working with longer-horizon investors, including Canadian public pensions, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and select family offices.

"Sandra's exceptional background and pragmatic leadership are what we need as we continue to expand Unison's global footprint. She understands investors' strategic needs, and we look forward to working with her to further our investment capabilities and capital-raising endeavors while continuing to serve our clients in the most efficient way possible," said Matt O'Hara, Chief Investment Officer.

About Unison:

Unison is a Delaware corporation based in San Francisco and Omaha that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through Unison residential equity agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about that important asset - the home. Unison Investment Management, LLC is a Delaware limited liability company that serves as investment manager to Unison's investment funds and separately managed accounts. It powers efficient capital deployment and active management at scale. Our investment philosophy is ingrained in the models, systems, and processes we build to make investments. We are committed to providing institutional investors unrivaled transparency and innovative product offerings for this new asset class. For additional information, visit www.unison.com and www.unisonim.com.

Contact Information:

Helene Ton Anderson
VP of Marketing
mediadesk@unison.com

SOURCE: Unison

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779697/sandra-taube-godard-former-wells-fargo-and-ubs-executive-joins-unison-investment-management-as-its-managing-director-investment-strategy-in-canada

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.