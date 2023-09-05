Anzeige
05.09.2023
Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynote Speakers and 34 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER on September 6-7, 2023 at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 6-7, 2023, where 29 MicroCap public companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver, and 5 MicroCap public companies will be presenting virtually.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER begins on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 starting at 8:00am PST with opening Keynote Presentations from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of SmallCap Discoveries, and Joseph Lucosky, Esq., Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman, followed by 34 MicroCap public Company Presentations + additional Keynote Presentations from:

  • Dave Barr (PenderFund)
  • Harold Leishman (Canaccord Genuity)
  • Alixe Cormick (Venture Law Corporation)
  • Anna Serin (Canadian Securities Exchange)
  • Neil Reithinger (Eventus Advisory Group)
  • Steven Kreit (Kreit & Chiu)
  • Ryan Irvine (Keystone Financial)
  • Lynne Bolduc (FKBR)
  • Hamed Shahbazi (WELL Health Technologies)
  • Brent Todd (Canaccord Genuity)
  • Jonathan Uretsky (PULLP)
  • Erik Sloane (CBOE Canada)
  • Tim Babcock (TMX Group)
  • Seth Forman (Socialsuite)

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Attendees and Presenting Companies will be conducting 1x1 meetings from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Company / Event Exchange: Symbol Webcast Link
Ackroo Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX-V:AKR) / (OTC:AKRFF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48838
AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48842
ARCpoint Inc. (TSX-V:ARC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48871
Boardwalktech Software Corp. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX-V:BWLK) / (OTCQB:BWLKF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48809
C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSX-V:CMI) / (OTCQB:CYSNF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48966
DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM) / (OTCQX:DCMDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48841
EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) / (OTCQB:VVIVF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48998
Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) / (TSX:ELVA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48810
EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE:NVRO) / (OTCQB:ESGLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48835
Fireside Q&A with Anna Serin (CSE) and Alixe Cormick https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48995
Fireside Q&A with Hamed Shahbazi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) / (OTCQX:WHTCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48818
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) / (OTCQX:FLYLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48999
Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (NEO:JET) / (OTCQB:JETMF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48837
Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO:IFSS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48907
Invinity Energy Systems PLC (OTCQX:IESVF) / (AIM:IES) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48824
Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48829
KEYNOTE: "State of the Markets 2023 - From the TMX Perspective" with Tim Babcock, Head of the TSX Venture Exchange https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49018
KEYNOTE: Brent Todd, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48815
KEYNOTE: Dave Barr, PenderFund Capital Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48817
KEYNOTE: Erik Sloane, CBOE Canada https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48996
KEYNOTE: Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48828
KEYNOTE: Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48800
KEYNOTE: Neith Reithinger, Eventus Advisory Group https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48816
KEYNOTE: Paul Andreola, SmallCap Discoveries https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48799
KEYNOTE: Ryan Irvine, Keystone Financial https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48997
KEYNOTE: Seth Forman, Socialsuite https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48969
KEYNOTE: Steve Kreit, Kreit & Chiu https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49019
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V:PNG) / (OTCQB:KRKNF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48839
MediaValet Inc. (TSX:MVP) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48967
Microbix Biosystems Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX:MBX) / (OTCQX:MBXBF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48832
MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:MHUB) / (OTCQB:MHUBF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48807
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSX-V:NSCI) / (OTCQX:NSCIF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48968
Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V:NLH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48834
ProntoForms Corporation (TSX-V:PFM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48823
Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSX-V:SBBC) / (OTCQB:PKANF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48830
Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48813
Tantalus Systems - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX:GRID) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48814
Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:TRBE) / (OTCQB:TRPTF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48801
Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSX-V:TTGI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49000
VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "How to Raise Money in the U.S." hosted by Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49020
VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "Try Not to Give the Regulators a Head Start" hosted by Jon Uretsky, PULLP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49021
VIRTUAL: Geodrill Limited (TSX:GEO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49001
VIRTUAL: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48806
VIRTUAL: Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48909
VIRTUAL: Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:SBIO) / (OTCQX:SABOF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48808
VIRTUAL: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49002
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48826
Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V:WISH) / (OTCQB:WPNDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48819

We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2023 sponsors for their support:

Lead Sponsor

SmallCap Discoveries

Premier Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity
Lucosky Brookman
PenderFund Capital Management

Gold Sponsors

Adelaide Capital
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
CBOE Global Markets
CORE IR
Eventus Advisory Group
FKBR
Harbor Access
Issuer Direct Corporation
Keystone Financial
PULLP
QuoteMedia
TMX Group
Virtus Advisory Group

Exhibitor Sponsors

Capital Transfer Agency
Glendale Securities
Independent Investment Research
Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP
Socialsuite
Venture Law Corporation

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780240/keynote-speakers-and-34-companies-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-showcase-vancouver-on-september-6-7-2023-at-the-fairmont-waterfront-vancouver

