Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynote Speakers and 34 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER on September 6-7, 2023 at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 6-7, 2023, where 29 MicroCap public companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver, and 5 MicroCap public companies will be presenting virtually.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER begins on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 starting at 8:00am PST with opening Keynote Presentations from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of SmallCap Discoveries, and Joseph Lucosky, Esq., Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman, followed by 34 MicroCap public Company Presentations + additional Keynote Presentations from:

Dave Barr (PenderFund)

Harold Leishman (Canaccord Genuity)

Alixe Cormick (Venture Law Corporation)

Anna Serin (Canadian Securities Exchange)

Neil Reithinger (Eventus Advisory Group)

Steven Kreit (Kreit & Chiu)

Ryan Irvine (Keystone Financial)

Lynne Bolduc (FKBR)

Hamed Shahbazi (WELL Health Technologies)

Brent Todd (Canaccord Genuity)

Jonathan Uretsky (PULLP)

Erik Sloane (CBOE Canada)

Tim Babcock (TMX Group)

Seth Forman (Socialsuite)

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Attendees and Presenting Companies will be conducting 1x1 meetings from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Company / Event Exchange: Symbol Webcast Link Ackroo Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX-V:AKR) / (OTC:AKRFF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48838 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48842 ARCpoint Inc. (TSX-V:ARC) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48871 Boardwalktech Software Corp. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX-V:BWLK) / (OTCQB:BWLKF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48809 C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSX-V:CMI) / (OTCQB:CYSNF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48966 DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM) / (OTCQX:DCMDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48841 EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) / (OTCQB:VVIVF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48998 Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) / (TSX:ELVA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48810 EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE:NVRO) / (OTCQB:ESGLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48835 Fireside Q&A with Anna Serin (CSE) and Alixe Cormick https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48995 Fireside Q&A with Hamed Shahbazi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) / (OTCQX:WHTCF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48818 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) / (OTCQX:FLYLF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48999 Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (NEO:JET) / (OTCQB:JETMF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48837 Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO:IFSS) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48907 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (OTCQX:IESVF) / (AIM:IES) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48824 Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48829 KEYNOTE: "State of the Markets 2023 - From the TMX Perspective" with Tim Babcock, Head of the TSX Venture Exchange https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49018 KEYNOTE: Brent Todd, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48815 KEYNOTE: Dave Barr, PenderFund Capital Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48817 KEYNOTE: Erik Sloane, CBOE Canada https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48996 KEYNOTE: Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48828 KEYNOTE: Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48800 KEYNOTE: Neith Reithinger, Eventus Advisory Group https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48816 KEYNOTE: Paul Andreola, SmallCap Discoveries https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48799 KEYNOTE: Ryan Irvine, Keystone Financial https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48997 KEYNOTE: Seth Forman, Socialsuite https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48969 KEYNOTE: Steve Kreit, Kreit & Chiu https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49019 Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V:PNG) / (OTCQB:KRKNF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48839 MediaValet Inc. (TSX:MVP) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48967 Microbix Biosystems Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX:MBX) / (OTCQX:MBXBF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48832 MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:MHUB) / (OTCQB:MHUBF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48807 Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSX-V:NSCI) / (OTCQX:NSCIF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48968 Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V:NLH) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48834 ProntoForms Corporation (TSX-V:PFM) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48823 Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSX-V:SBBC) / (OTCQB:PKANF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48830 Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48813 Tantalus Systems - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity (TSX:GRID) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48814 Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:TRBE) / (OTCQB:TRPTF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48801 Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSX-V:TTGI) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49000 VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "How to Raise Money in the U.S." hosted by Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49020 VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "Try Not to Give the Regulators a Head Start" hosted by Jon Uretsky, PULLP https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49021 VIRTUAL: Geodrill Limited (TSX:GEO) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49001 VIRTUAL: Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48806 VIRTUAL: Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48909 VIRTUAL: Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:SBIO) / (OTCQX:SABOF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48808 VIRTUAL: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49002 Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48826 Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V:WISH) / (OTCQB:WPNDF) https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48819

We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2023 sponsors for their support:

Lead Sponsor

SmallCap Discoveries

Premier Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity

Lucosky Brookman

PenderFund Capital Management

Gold Sponsors

Adelaide Capital

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

CBOE Global Markets

CORE IR

Eventus Advisory Group

FKBR

Harbor Access

Issuer Direct Corporation

Keystone Financial

PULLP

QuoteMedia

TMX Group

Virtus Advisory Group

Exhibitor Sponsors

Capital Transfer Agency

Glendale Securities

Independent Investment Research

Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP

Socialsuite

Venture Law Corporation

