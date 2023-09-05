Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynote Speakers and 34 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER on September 6-7, 2023 at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 6-7, 2023, where 29 MicroCap public companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver, and 5 MicroCap public companies will be presenting virtually.
Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com
The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER begins on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 starting at 8:00am PST with opening Keynote Presentations from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of SmallCap Discoveries, and Joseph Lucosky, Esq., Managing Partner at Lucosky Brookman, followed by 34 MicroCap public Company Presentations + additional Keynote Presentations from:
- Dave Barr (PenderFund)
- Harold Leishman (Canaccord Genuity)
- Alixe Cormick (Venture Law Corporation)
- Anna Serin (Canadian Securities Exchange)
- Neil Reithinger (Eventus Advisory Group)
- Steven Kreit (Kreit & Chiu)
- Ryan Irvine (Keystone Financial)
- Lynne Bolduc (FKBR)
- Hamed Shahbazi (WELL Health Technologies)
- Brent Todd (Canaccord Genuity)
- Jonathan Uretsky (PULLP)
- Erik Sloane (CBOE Canada)
- Tim Babcock (TMX Group)
- Seth Forman (Socialsuite)
On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Attendees and Presenting Companies will be conducting 1x1 meetings from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda
On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.
|Company / Event
|Exchange: Symbol
|Webcast Link
|Ackroo Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity
|(TSX-V:AKR) / (OTC:AKRFF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48838
|AMMO, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:POWW)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48842
|ARCpoint Inc.
|(TSX-V:ARC)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48871
|Boardwalktech Software Corp. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity
|(TSX-V:BWLK) / (OTCQB:BWLKF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48809
|C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.
|(TSX-V:CMI) / (OTCQB:CYSNF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48966
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|(TSX:DCM) / (OTCQX:DCMDF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48841
|EarthRenew Inc.
|(CSE:ERTH) / (OTCQB:VVIVF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48998
|Electrovaya Inc.
|(NASDAQ:ELVA) / (TSX:ELVA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48810
|EnviroGold Global Limited
|(CSE:NVRO) / (OTCQB:ESGLF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48835
|Fireside Q&A with Anna Serin (CSE) and Alixe Cormick
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48995
|Fireside Q&A with Hamed Shahbazi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of WELL Health Technologies
|(TSX:WELL) / (OTCQX:WHTCF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48818
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
|(TSX-V: FLY) / (OTCQX:FLYLF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48999
|Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.
|(NEO:JET) / (OTCQB:JETMF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48837
|Interfield Global Software Inc.
|(NEO:IFSS)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48907
|Invinity Energy Systems PLC
|(OTCQX:IESVF) / (AIM:IES)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48824
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|(NYSE American:ISDR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48829
|KEYNOTE: "State of the Markets 2023 - From the TMX Perspective" with Tim Babcock, Head of the TSX Venture Exchange
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49018
|KEYNOTE: Brent Todd, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48815
|KEYNOTE: Dave Barr, PenderFund Capital Management
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48817
|KEYNOTE: Erik Sloane, CBOE Canada
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48996
|KEYNOTE: Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48828
|KEYNOTE: Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48800
|KEYNOTE: Neith Reithinger, Eventus Advisory Group
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48816
|KEYNOTE: Paul Andreola, SmallCap Discoveries
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48799
|KEYNOTE: Ryan Irvine, Keystone Financial
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48997
|KEYNOTE: Seth Forman, Socialsuite
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48969
|KEYNOTE: Steve Kreit, Kreit & Chiu
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49019
|Kraken Robotics Inc.
|(TSX-V:PNG) / (OTCQB:KRKNF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48839
|MediaValet Inc.
|(TSX:MVP)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48967
|Microbix Biosystems Inc. - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity
|(TSX:MBX) / (OTCQX:MBXBF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48832
|MineHub Technologies Inc.
|(TSX-V:MHUB) / (OTCQB:MHUBF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48807
|Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
|(TSX-V:NSCI) / (OTCQX:NSCIF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48968
|Nova Leap Health Corp.
|(TSX-V:NLH)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48834
|ProntoForms Corporation
|(TSX-V:PFM)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48823
|Simply Better Brands Corp.
|(TSX-V:SBBC) / (OTCQB:PKANF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48830
|Society Pass Incorporated
|(NASDAQ:SOPA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48813
|Tantalus Systems - Q&A hosted by Harold Leishman, Canaccord Genuity
|(TSX:GRID)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48814
|Tribe Property Technologies Inc.
|(TSX-V:TRBE) / (OTCQB:TRPTF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48801
|Turnium Technology Group Inc.
|(TSX-V:TTGI)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49000
|VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "How to Raise Money in the U.S." hosted by Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49020
|VIRTUAL KEYNOTE: "Try Not to Give the Regulators a Head Start" hosted by Jon Uretsky, PULLP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49021
|VIRTUAL: Geodrill Limited
|(TSX:GEO)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49001
|VIRTUAL: Lightwave Logic, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:LWLG)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48806
|VIRTUAL: Mama's Creations, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:MAMA)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48909
|VIRTUAL: Sabio Holdings Inc.
|(TSX-V:SBIO) / (OTCQX:SABOF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48808
|VIRTUAL: The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
|(NASDAQ:RGF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49002
|Vision Marine Technologies
|(NASDAQ:VMAR)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48826
|Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
|(TSX-V:WISH) / (OTCQB:WPNDF)
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48819
We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2023 sponsors for their support:
Lead Sponsor
SmallCap Discoveries
Premier Sponsors
Canaccord Genuity
Lucosky Brookman
PenderFund Capital Management
Gold Sponsors
Adelaide Capital
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
CBOE Global Markets
CORE IR
Eventus Advisory Group
FKBR
Harbor Access
Issuer Direct Corporation
Keystone Financial
PULLP
QuoteMedia
TMX Group
Virtus Advisory Group
Exhibitor Sponsors
Capital Transfer Agency
Glendale Securities
Independent Investment Research
Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP
Socialsuite
Venture Law Corporation
About Planet MicroCap
Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup
Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com
