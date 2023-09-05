Hanryu Holdings Inc: Hanryu Holdings Announces Enhanced Chat Functionality for FANTOO, Supporting Global Fandom and Growing User Base

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today announced it will add significantly enhanced chat functionality to its FANTOO app.

FANTOO's app will be updated with several additional technological features in an upgrade to be released. The enhanced chat features including multi-lingual translation, open chat, club chat and voice call, will improve communication between users, supporting global fandom communication.

FANTOO provides the ability for multi-lingual translation across 17 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, and Spanish. This allows the users across the globe to chat more easily through sharing content on k-culture in their own language and having this content translated instantly.

FANTOO also plans to open 'Club Chat Rooms' where like-minded members of various clubs with Hallyu and K-fandom themes such as artists and drama, can engage in real-time conversations. Through the 'Club Chat Room' on the FANTOO application, global users can communicate without language or national barriers, exchanging interests in real-time.

Furthermore, an 'Open Chat' feature allows users with diverse interests beyond specific topics to create chat rooms for real-time conversations. This feature provides a space for sharing information on various subjects and enables close communication among users.

The Company is also planning to release additional chat functionalities in the future. These include 'secret conversation' encryption to increase privacy, the 'video call' feature allowing the communication tied to more authentic relationships, and friend recommendations and emoji purchasing for users to personalize their avatars.

"Hanryu is committed to continually innovating our products with cutting-edge technological advancements for our users to supporting global fandom communication," Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyeok, commented. "The additional functionality through chat-function enhancements we are adding to our leading k-culture app, FANTOO, will make it even more user-friendly, which we believe will increase user retention and also attract new users. FANTOO is not just a space for fandom, but it is a place for fans with the same interests to meet and form relationships through chatting. We expect these additional new features, including both the current and planned future upgrades, will increase revenue generation through FANTOO."

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's business strategy, future revenues, market growth, capital requirements, product introductions, expansion plans and the adequacy of its funding, the proposed offering, and the plan to list on the The Nasdaq Capital Market. Other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company has tried, wherever possible, to identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and other comparable terminology.

The Company cautions you that any forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond the Company's control or ability to predict. Although the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is not guaranteeing of future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, the Company's actual future results can be expected to differ from its expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, you should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements, which are based only on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends. Certain risks are discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Hanryu Holdings, Inc.

SunYoung Jang

jsy@fns.ai

contact@hanryuholdings.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Hanryu@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Hanryu Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780180/hanryu-holdings-announces-enhanced-chat-functionality-for-fantoo-supporting-global-fandom-and-growing-user-base