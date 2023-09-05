Crown Electrokinetics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that on September 1, 2023, the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman stated, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules. Now that we have regained compliance and cleaned up our balance sheet by eliminating nearly all of our debt, we can continue our focus on building both our electrokinetic film division and our fiber optics construction division. I look forward to hosting our investor conference call on September 18th."

The Company was also notified that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company will be subject to a "Panel Monitor" through September 1, 2024. If, within that one-year monitoring period, the Company falls out of compliance with the minimum equity requirement for continued listing on the Capital Market, and notwithstanding Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") with a compliance plan and the Staff will not be permitted to grant additional time to the Company to regain compliance. Instead, the Staff will issue a delist letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing before the Panel, which request will stay any delisting action by the Staff.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Crown Electrokinetics

IR Email: info@crownek.com

www.crownek.com

