Dienstag, 05.09.2023
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
05.09.2023
Trane Technologies' Deidra Parrish Williams, Britt Smith Named 2023 Women on the Rise

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Paradigm for Parity recently recognized Trane Technologies' Deidra Parrish Williams and Britt Smith as 2023 Women on the Rise. This accolade, which was made in honor of Women's Equality Day, recognizes women who are breaking barriers in corporate leadership and show the value of gender parity in the workplace.

Here's what Deidra and Britt had to say:

Deidra Parrish Williams, Director, Citizenship and Community Engagement

"Supporting women makes sense in every way. It helps women feel seen, respected and safe in the knowledge that the tremendous investments they make of their time, talent and loyalty will afford them commensurate opportunities for belonging, compensation and advancement, creating a healthy environment for women to innovate, take risks and fully develop. More broadly, when we support women, who remain by and large the nucleus of the family unit, their professional experiences have the ability to impact the stability of their families; to model to young girls what's possible for them and contribute to creating healthier, more sustainable communities."

Britt Smith, Senior Manager, Corporate Strategy

"As an African-American woman in corporate America, I feel very passionate about ensuring diverse representation in the work environment. Creating a workplace culture where diverse employees feel supported, celebrated, set up for success and can bring their authentic selves to work is an important element of why I dedicate time to this area at Trane Technologies and beyond. I am honored to be recognized for this work by Paradigm for Parity coalition, and it further motivates me to continue my efforts on breaking barriers in corporate leadership."

Trane Technologies has partnered with Paradigm for Parity since 2017 to help address the gender gap in leadership and accelerate the pace of achieving gender parity as part of our commitment to create Opportunity for All.

Deidra Parrish Williams

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780419/trane-technologies-deidra-parrish-williams-britt-smith-named-2023-women-on-the-rise

