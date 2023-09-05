Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc: Milestone Achievement: Waypoint GPS Assists Dr. Stephen Banco in Groundbreaking First-in-Man Spine Surgery

READING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Dr. Stephen Banco, a nationally recognized orthopedic spine surgeon, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with the successful completion of the first-in-man spine surgery utilizing the innovative Waypoint GPS smart pedicle probe. This remarkable achievement marks a significant advancement in spinal surgery techniques, promising enhanced precision and patient outcomes.

Dr. Stephen Banco, M.D., and CEO of Waypoint Orthopedics, Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Jr.

The Waypoint GPS system, developed by Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc., intends to create a paradigm shift in spinal surgical navigation. By combining state-of-the-art visualization technology with standard instrumentation, the system aims to provide surgeons with increased accuracy and confidence during their cases. Dr. Banco's successful utilization of the technology underscores its potential to revolutionize the field of spine surgery.

During the surgery, Dr. Banco utilized the Waypoint GPS system to navigate the cannulation of 10 pedicles in a 5-level PLF. The system allowed Dr. Banco to identify optimal paths for his pedicle screws prior to tapping and execute the procedure with an unprecedented level of confidence without the use of fluoroscopic guidance. The real-time feedback provided by the system allowed Dr. Banco to carefully monitor and adjust every movement, ultimately leading to a 100% accuracy in screw placement, with zero pedicle breaches, as confirmed by x-ray and neuromonitoring.

"I am truly excited about the potential of the Waypoint GPS system," said Dr. Banco. "This technology has the capacity to redefine how we approach spine surgeries. Its accuracy and real-time feedback empower surgeons to make informed decisions during procedures, resulting in better patient outcomes and reduced recovery times."

The successful outcome of this pioneering surgery highlights the collaborative effort between Dr. Banco and the dedicated team at Waypoint Orthopedics, who have tirelessly worked to develop and refine the Waypoint GPS system. The achievement sets a new standard for precision in spine surgery in any surgical setting.

"We are immensely proud of Dr. Banco's accomplishment and the successful integration of our Waypoint GPS technology into clinical practice," stated Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Jr., President and CEO of Waypoint Orthopedics. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation and improving patient care. We look forward to witnessing the continued impact of this technology on the lives of countless patients."

Waypoint Orthopedics is the first portfolio company of Runway Healthcare, LP, a MedTech accelerator fund. Runway Healthcare builds commercially ready opportunities for the medical device industry to acquire following regulatory approval.

The Waypoint GPS is FDA-cleared and indicated for use during pedicle screw pilot hole drilling to provide visual feedback to the surgeon of changes in color to the tissue at the tip of the probe that may indicate contact with soft tissues and possible vertebral cortex perforation. The Waypoint GPS is indicated for use in both open and percutaneous (MIS) procedures.

About Waypoint Orthopedics:

Waypoint Orthopedics, Inc. was founded to make vertebral fixation safer and more efficient for the patient, surgeon, and support staff. Waypoint Orthopedics' product, the Waypoint GPS, uses proprietary color-sensing technology to inform the operator of the bone/tissue type change at the cutting edge of the awl. Waypoint Orthopedics' controlling stockholder is Runway Healthcare, LP - a MedTech accelerator fund.

About Runway Healthcare, LP:

Runway Healthcare, LP is an early-stage MedTech accelerator. Runway Healthcare finances and manages the product development process of its portfolio companies. After navigating a portfolio company through the regulatory process, Runway Healthcare seeks to transition the portfolio company's ownership to a larger multi-national healthcare company for commercialization. Runway Healthcare is focused on early-stage technology in the Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, and Neurology sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Waypoint Orthopedics products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Waypoint Orthopedics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

