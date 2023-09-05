DJ CMG Cleantech S.A.: Tech Infinite and Turkish miner, Bozdag Komur Isletme Madencilik Enerji Insaat A.S., sign a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement

CMG Cleantech S.A. CMG Cleantech S.A.: Tech Infinite and Turkish miner, Bozdag Komur Isletme Madencilik Enerji Insaat A.S., sign a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement 05-Sep-2023 / 15:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PARIS, 5 September, 2023 - Tech Infinite Ltd, a subsidiary of the green energy group, CMG CleanTech S.A. ("CMG") has secured a long-term contract to build a 15 megawatt solar and battery farm for the privately held company Bozdag Komur Isletme Madencilik Enerji Insaat A.S. ("Bozdag") in Turkey. Bozdag is the mining subsidiary of Yapi Tek Insaat A.S. Construction, part of the Yapi Tek Group. The 20-year Power Purchase Agreement between Tech Infinite Ltd and Bozdag spans the design, engineering, installation and construction of the solar and battery farm. The project will power the Turkish company's mining operations and also significantly lower its carbon footprint. Announcing the partnership, John Darling, Chairman (Président du Conseil d'Administration), CMG CleanTech S.A., said: "We are thrilled to have reached this agreement, through our group company Tech Infinite Ltd, with Bozdag in Turkey - a company that is serious about the sustainable energy sector and renewable energy production. And this is just the start. Our mining partner owns several hydroelectric plants and intends to install solar farms to each of their facilities." Under the agreement, Bozdag will buy 100% of the energy generated by the solar and battery farm at an agreed kWh Rate. Turgut Kann Kose, Executive of Bozdag commented, "We are thrilled to be working with CMG CleanTech S.A. and Tech Infinite Ltd. They understood our needs and provided us with a win/win, long term solution. We look forward to a fruitful partnership." Turkey is on track to grow its renewable energy capacity exponentially over the coming years. The Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is planning to add 10,000 MW solar power plant capacities to its energy mix within the next decade through licensing tenders.* * The International Trade Administration; https://www.trade.gov/ About CMG CleanTech S.A. Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchange (MLCMG), CMG CleanTech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ About Tech Infinite Ltd Tech Infinite provides home-building and green energy solutions in the belief that sustainable and affordable design, building and electric vehicle charging technologies should be available to everyone, businesses and consumers alike. The company is committed to creating an energy zero impact product range, delivering environment positive outputs from materials used to end of life solutions. https://techinfinite.co.uk/ About Yapi-Tek Construction Founded in 1989, Yapi-Tek Construction has swiftly built a reputation based on trust, quality and originality in the construction industry. Noted as a technology advanced and quality-oriented construction firm, it carries out dynamic large-scale projects in both the Turkish and international markets. Mining company Bozdag Komur Isletme Madencilik Enerji Insaat A.S is a subsidiary of the Yapi-Tek Group. http://www.yapi-tek.com.tr/ Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries: pr@financialmedia.group Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CMG Cleantech S.A.: Tech Infinite and Turkish miner, Bozdag Komur Isletme Madencilik Enerji Insaat A.S., sign a 20 year Power Purchase Agree =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: CMG Cleantech S.A. 6 place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris France E-mail: charlotte@unity-group.com Internet: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ ISIN: FR0013406881 Euronext Ticker: MLCMG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1719447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1719447 05-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1719447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 05, 2023 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)