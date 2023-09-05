Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01083 per common share to be paid September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Pine Cliff is pleased to announce that Kristopher B. Zack, CPA, CA, CFA has joined the Company as Vice President Finance. Mr. Zack was most recently Managing Director, Capital Markets at Desjardins Securities and prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Equity Capital Markets at Raymond James Ltd. Mr. Zack brings a wealth of capital markets and finance experience to the Company and will be instrumental in further developing Pine Cliff's growth strategy.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

