Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Projekt als M&A-Ziel Nummer 1!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851704 | ISIN: US5770811025 | Ticker-Symbol: MTT
Tradegate
05.09.23
14:54 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+0,060
+0,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,54020,62016:53
20,54020,62016:54
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2023 | 16:02
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2024 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party U.S. & International Tour After Successful 2023 Run

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, coming in 2024.

Amid an extremely successful 2023 tour, with sales that continue to smash the tour's records, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will return in the first half of 2024 to 23 markets in North America and 14 markets across Europe and, for the first time ever, dates in Australia. The tour kicks off in North America on January 6, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena, and internationally in Madrid, Spain, on January 3, 2024 at Wiznik Center. Presale tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be available beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with the public sale beginning Friday, September 8, 2023 at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

"We're thrilled that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is expanding next year and that more families than ever before can experience this exhilarating show," said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "The response from fans and the tour's success has proven that Hot Wheels has the potential to entertain on various verticals and we're excited to give fans around the world more of what they love."

"The momentum and expansion of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live not only across the United States but globally, has been incredible," said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "We're proud to be able to tour the iconic Hot Wheels brand in so many countries and metros in North America and provide families the opportunity to experience the Glow Party on an even grander scale."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 2024 tour dates are as follows. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.

U.S. TOUR DATES

EVENT DATES

CITY

VENUE

January 6-7, 2024

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

January 13-14, 2024

Albany, NY

MVP Arena

January 13-14, 2024

Austin, TX

Moody Center

January 20-21, 2024

Uniondale, NY

Nassau Coliseum

January 27-28, 2024

Hoffman Estates, IL

NOW Arena

February 3-4, 2024

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

February 3-4, 2024

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

February 9-11, 2024

Trenton, NJ

CURE Insurance Arena

February 17-18, 2024

Highland Hts, KY

Truist Arena

February 23-25, 2024

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

March 1-3, 2024

Rockford, IL

BMO Center

March 2-3, 2024

Laredo, TX

Sames Auto Arena

March 9-10, 2024

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

March 8-10, 2024

Council Bluffs, IA

Mid-America Center

March 16-17, 2024

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

March 23-24, 2024

Corpus Christi, TX

American Bank Center

April 6-7, 2024

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

April 13-14, 2024

Amherst, MA

Mullins Center

April 20-21, 2024

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

April 26-28, 2024

Bridgeport, CT

Total Mortgage Arena

April 27-28, 2024

Tallahassee, FL

Donald L. Tucker Center

May 17-19, 2024

Reading, PA

Santander Arena

May 18-19, 2024

Bismark, ND

Bismark Events Center

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES

EVENT DATES

CITY

VENUE

January 3-4, 2024

Madrid, Spain

WiZink Center

January 13-14, 2024

Leeds, UK

First Direct Arena

January 20-21, 2024

Glasgow, UK

OVO Hydro

February 3-4, 2024

Paris, France

Paris La Défense Arena

February 10-11, 2024

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 17-18, 2024

London, UK

The O2

February 24-25, 2024

Manchester, UK

AO Arena

March 2-3, 2024

Lisbon, Portugal

Altice Arena

March 9-10, 2024

Málaga, Spain

Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena

March 30-31, 2024

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam Ahoy

July 20-21, 2024

Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

July 27-28, 2024

Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

August 3-4, 2024

Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena

August 10-11, 2024

Melbourne, Australia

Rod Laver Arena

*More dates to be announced

**Dates subject to change

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor where they can see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Crash Zone ticket includes an autograph card, glow stick, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP merch bundle and receive early access into the Crash Zone! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring its newest truck, HW 5 Alarm. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Race Ace. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Gunkster. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

####


About Family Entertainment Live

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie (Zebisch) Schienle, CMZPR
cassie@cmzpr.com
(213)447-2254

Kelly Powers, Mattel
Kelly.Powers@mattel.com

SOURCE: Family Entertainment Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780234/family-entertainment-live-mattel-announce-2024-hot-wheels-monster-trucks-live-glow-party-us-international-tour-after-successful-2023-run

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.