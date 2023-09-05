Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2024 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party U.S. & International Tour After Successful 2023 Run

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, coming in 2024.

Amid an extremely successful 2023 tour, with sales that continue to smash the tour's records, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will return in the first half of 2024 to 23 markets in North America and 14 markets across Europe and, for the first time ever, dates in Australia. The tour kicks off in North America on January 6, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena, and internationally in Madrid, Spain, on January 3, 2024 at Wiznik Center. Presale tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be available beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with the public sale beginning Friday, September 8, 2023 at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

"We're thrilled that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is expanding next year and that more families than ever before can experience this exhilarating show," said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "The response from fans and the tour's success has proven that Hot Wheels has the potential to entertain on various verticals and we're excited to give fans around the world more of what they love."

"The momentum and expansion of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live not only across the United States but globally, has been incredible," said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "We're proud to be able to tour the iconic Hot Wheels brand in so many countries and metros in North America and provide families the opportunity to experience the Glow Party on an even grander scale."

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 2024 tour dates are as follows. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.

U.S. TOUR DATES EVENT DATES CITY VENUE January 6-7, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena January 13-14, 2024 Albany, NY MVP Arena January 13-14, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center January 20-21, 2024 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum January 27-28, 2024 Hoffman Estates, IL NOW Arena February 3-4, 2024 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center February 3-4, 2024 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum February 9-11, 2024 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena February 17-18, 2024 Highland Hts, KY Truist Arena February 23-25, 2024 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena March 1-3, 2024 Rockford, IL BMO Center March 2-3, 2024 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena March 9-10, 2024 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center March 8-10, 2024 Council Bluffs, IA Mid-America Center March 16-17, 2024 Tulsa, OK BOK Center March 23-24, 2024 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center April 6-7, 2024 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center April 13-14, 2024 Amherst, MA Mullins Center April 20-21, 2024 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena April 26-28, 2024 Bridgeport, CT Total Mortgage Arena April 27-28, 2024 Tallahassee, FL Donald L. Tucker Center May 17-19, 2024 Reading, PA Santander Arena May 18-19, 2024 Bismark, ND Bismark Events Center INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES EVENT DATES CITY VENUE January 3-4, 2024 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center January 13-14, 2024 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena January 20-21, 2024 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro February 3-4, 2024 Paris, France Paris La Défense Arena February 10-11, 2024 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena February 17-18, 2024 London, UK The O2 February 24-25, 2024 Manchester, UK AO Arena March 2-3, 2024 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena March 9-10, 2024 Málaga, Spain Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena March 30-31, 2024 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotterdam Ahoy July 20-21, 2024 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Entertainment Centre July 27-28, 2024 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Entertainment Centre August 3-4, 2024 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena August 10-11, 2024 Melbourne, Australia Rod Laver Arena

*More dates to be announced

**Dates subject to change

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor where they can see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Crash Zone ticket includes an autograph card, glow stick, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP merch bundle and receive early access into the Crash Zone! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring its newest truck, HW 5 Alarm. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Race Ace. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Gunkster. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live

About Family Entertainment Live

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

