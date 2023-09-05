Family Entertainment Holdings: Family Entertainment Live & Mattel Announce 2024 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party U.S. & International Tour After Successful 2023 Run

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Family Entertainment Live, one of the world's leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, have today announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, coming in 2024.
Amid an extremely successful 2023 tour, with sales that continue to smash the tour's records, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will return in the first half of 2024 to 23 markets in North America and 14 markets across Europe and, for the first time ever, dates in Australia. The tour kicks off in North America on January 6, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena, and internationally in Madrid, Spain, on January 3, 2024 at Wiznik Center. Presale tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be available beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023, with the public sale beginning Friday, September 8, 2023 at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans' favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot®, Gunkster, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.
"We're thrilled that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is expanding next year and that more families than ever before can experience this exhilarating show," said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "The response from fans and the tour's success has proven that Hot Wheels has the potential to entertain on various verticals and we're excited to give fans around the world more of what they love."
"The momentum and expansion of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live not only across the United States but globally, has been incredible," said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. "We're proud to be able to tour the iconic Hot Wheels brand in so many countries and metros in North America and provide families the opportunity to experience the Glow Party on an even grander scale."
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 2024 tour dates are as follows. Matinee and evening performances are available across all dates.
U.S. TOUR DATES
EVENT DATES
CITY
VENUE
January 6-7, 2024
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
January 13-14, 2024
Albany, NY
MVP Arena
January 13-14, 2024
Austin, TX
Moody Center
January 20-21, 2024
Uniondale, NY
Nassau Coliseum
January 27-28, 2024
Hoffman Estates, IL
NOW Arena
February 3-4, 2024
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
February 3-4, 2024
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum
February 9-11, 2024
Trenton, NJ
CURE Insurance Arena
February 17-18, 2024
Highland Hts, KY
Truist Arena
February 23-25, 2024
Edinburg, TX
Bert Ogden Arena
March 1-3, 2024
Rockford, IL
BMO Center
March 2-3, 2024
Laredo, TX
Sames Auto Arena
March 9-10, 2024
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
March 8-10, 2024
Council Bluffs, IA
Mid-America Center
March 16-17, 2024
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
March 23-24, 2024
Corpus Christi, TX
American Bank Center
April 6-7, 2024
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
April 13-14, 2024
Amherst, MA
Mullins Center
April 20-21, 2024
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
April 26-28, 2024
Bridgeport, CT
Total Mortgage Arena
April 27-28, 2024
Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Center
May 17-19, 2024
Reading, PA
Santander Arena
May 18-19, 2024
Bismark, ND
Bismark Events Center
INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES
EVENT DATES
CITY
VENUE
January 3-4, 2024
Madrid, Spain
WiZink Center
January 13-14, 2024
Leeds, UK
First Direct Arena
January 20-21, 2024
Glasgow, UK
OVO Hydro
February 3-4, 2024
Paris, France
Paris La Défense Arena
February 10-11, 2024
Berlin, Germany
Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 17-18, 2024
London, UK
The O2
February 24-25, 2024
Manchester, UK
AO Arena
March 2-3, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
Altice Arena
March 9-10, 2024
Málaga, Spain
Jose Maria Martin Carpena Arena
March 30-31, 2024
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Rotterdam Ahoy
July 20-21, 2024
Adelaide, Australia
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
July 27-28, 2024
Brisbane, Australia
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
August 3-4, 2024
Sydney, Australia
Qudos Bank Arena
August 10-11, 2024
Melbourne, Australia
Rod Laver Arena
*More dates to be announced
**Dates subject to change
Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, held two and a half hours prior to every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor where they can see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. Each Crash Zone ticket includes an autograph card, glow stick, souvenir pass, and a lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.
The new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience is an exclusive tour guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all of the smashing and crashing goes down. See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, get your VIP merch bundle and receive early access into the Crash Zone! VIP passes are limited and available to purchase while supplies last.
Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring its newest truck, HW 5 Alarm. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Race Ace. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party featuring the truck, Gunkster. Photo credit: Family Entertainment Live
About Family Entertainment Live
Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights ®, an outdoor holiday lights drive-through experience produced at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel's legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information visit familyentertainmentlive.com.
About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.
