Niceville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2023) - Pioneer in protective eyewear and sunglasses, Wiley X , is partnering with Forever Warriors to further push its continued commitment to the military community.





Eglin Golf Course hosted Beer, Bourbon & BBQ on August 25, where Wiley X continued their allegiance to supporting veteran and active duty communities alongside Forever Warriors to uphold pillars of mental health, transition and sustainment and community immersion.

"Wiley X is proud to partner with Forever Warriors and continue this journey of helping the brave men and women who've defended our great nation along with those that continue to serve around the world. We are forever grateful for their service," said Ashley Braune, Wiley X Vice President of Marketing.

Wiley X was founded in 1987 by army veteran Myles Freeman Sr. The company's long-standing goal has been to "protect those who protect all of us," by creating world-class gear for the armed forces. Wiley X has since grown into a family-owned company, with those values remaining at the forefront.

"Forever Warriors is honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with Wiley X, moving forward with purpose here in the Florida Panhandle. Partnering with a veteran founded business that operates with such integrity in the professional space yet with such intention, commitment and thoughtfulness in the military philanthropic landscape is paramount. This is the way that a community positively impacts America's Military. Forever Warriors is so excited for what's next," said Tiffany Orner, Forever Warriors Military Engagement Officer.

"My Dad would be proud of this partnership," said Dan Freeman, CEO of Wiley X. "Forever Warriors is the type of organization my father wanted us to be aligned with. We are committed to this community and our goal is to make a difference."

Wiley X and Forever Warriors are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those who have served and continue to serve our nation, whether it be through practical and protective accessories or through mental health and awareness initiatives.

About Forever Warriors

Forever Warriors is dedicated to providing specialized resources to support the well-being of service members, veterans, and their families. Its core pillars of success - Mental Health, Transition & Sustainment, and Community Immersion - are built on compassionate empathy, unyielding integrity, unwavering unity, and shared humility and respect. Through initiatives such as OperationUpstream and OperationTDY, it aims to build a community of support for military families, helping them cope with the unique challenges of military life. Their goal is to create a tribe that provides tangible support in times of crisis, and upholds the profound sense of pride that comes with serving our country.

For more information about Forever Warriors, visit https://www.forever-warriors.org/ and for exclusive news and updates in real time, follow @foreverwarriors_ on Instagram.

About Wiley X

Wiley X is a family-owned company founded by U.S. Veteran Myles Freeman Sr. with a focused determination to create the world's best protective gear for those who protect our country.

They believe there is a singular way to make gear for the world's harshest environments. Decades of innovation and design refinement have shown that you never cut corners. You take care of those you're supposed to protect. You stand behind your promises.

